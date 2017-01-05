|
|08-30-2017, 02:36 AM
|#1
Lasco or Victor
This guy has look 10x better that Lasco.... Reminds me of PT43.
This guy has more speed and moves. Could easily be a way better play maker the Lasco.
[url="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaaD3kWSoN8[/url]
[ame="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ON0HEncuYDA"]Darius Vito Victor Highlight Tape Final - YouTube[/ame]
