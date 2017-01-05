Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Lasco or Victor

This guy has look 10x better that Lasco.... Reminds me of PT43. This guy has more speed and moves. Could easily be a way better play maker the Lasco. [url="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaaD3kWSoN8[/url] [ame="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ON0HEncuYDA"]Darius Vito Victor Highlight Tape Final - YouTube[/ame]

Old 08-30-2017, 02:36 AM   #1
BS Since 2003!!
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 11,214
Blog Entries: 5
Lasco or Victor
This guy has look 10x better that Lasco.... Reminds me of PT43.
This guy has more speed and moves. Could easily be a way better play maker the Lasco.

[url="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaaD3kWSoN8[/url]

[ame="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ON0HEncuYDA"]Darius Vito Victor Highlight Tape Final - YouTube[/ame]
