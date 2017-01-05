Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Joe Haden

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; With Delvin looking to possibly go down the IR road for the beginning of the season, what are your thoughts on bringing this guy in? I know we tried to trade for him last year and it fell through due ...

Joe Haden
With Delvin looking to possibly go down the IR road for the beginning of the season, what are your thoughts on bringing this guy in? I know we tried to trade for him last year and it fell through due to him want whole farm, but maybe we should try again?

Browns cut former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden - NFL.com
Re: Joe Haden
Re: Joe Haden
I'm guessing he's going to want to much monies for us to afford...
