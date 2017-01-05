|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; With Delvin looking to possibly go down the IR road for the beginning of the season, what are your thoughts on bringing this guy in? I know we tried to trade for him last year and it fell through due ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-30-2017, 07:25 AM
|#1
|
100th Post
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florence, SC
Posts: 123
|
Joe Haden
With Delvin looking to possibly go down the IR road for the beginning of the season, what are your thoughts on bringing this guy in? I know we tried to trade for him last year and it fell through due to him want whole farm, but maybe we should try again?
Browns cut former Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden - NFL.com
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|08-30-2017, 08:20 AM
|#3
|
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,553
|
Re: Joe Haden
I'm guessing he's going to want to much monies for us to afford...
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/84064-joe-haden.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|08-30-2017 07:49 AM
|2
|Joe Haden
|This thread
|Refback
|08-30-2017 07:32 AM
|1