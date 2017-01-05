Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; THe score is reporting the NFL is deliberating on cancelling the game....

08-30-2017, 11:30 AM
Ravens Vs. Saints Cancelled?
THe score is reporting the NFL is deliberating on cancelling the game.
08-30-2017, 11:32 AM
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
08-30-2017, 11:33 AM
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
Unless travel is unsafe for the Ravens, I think it's still on.
08-30-2017, 11:33 AM
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
Fine with me. Four preseason games is too much anyway. Coach knows who he's keeping by now.
Beastmode likes this.
08-30-2017, 11:41 AM
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
Originally Posted by ChrisXVI
Fine with me. Four preseason games is too much anyway. Coach knows who he's keeping by now.
You think those 53 spots are already locked down? I bet SP wants to see one more game from the "bubble guys" before making a decision.
jnormand likes this.
08-30-2017, 11:49 AM
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
I'm sure Arthur Maulet and other "bubble" players want one more chance... And I'm pretty sure coach has a few players he's unsure about and needs to see one more time...

Victor & Maulet immediately come to mind...
08-30-2017, 11:57 AM
Re: Ravens Vs. Saints Cancelled?
saintfan likes this.
08-30-2017, 11:58 AM
Re: Ravens Vs. Saints Cancelled?
08-30-2017, 12:06 PM
Re: Ravens Vs. Saints Cancelled?
Really,
08-30-2017, 12:20 PM
Re: Ravens Vs. Saints Cancelled?
Yep, just got an update from "The score" the game is still on. False alarm!!!
