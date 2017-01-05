|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; THe score is reporting the NFL is deliberating on cancelling the game....
|
|
|08-30-2017, 11:30 AM
|#1
|
|
Ravens Vs. Saints Cancelled?
THe score is reporting the NFL is deliberating on cancelling the game.
|
|08-30-2017, 11:32 AM
|#2
|
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
|08-30-2017, 11:33 AM
|#4
|
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
Fine with me. Four preseason games is too much anyway. Coach knows who he's keeping by now.
|08-30-2017, 11:41 AM
|#5
|
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
|08-30-2017, 11:49 AM
|#6
|
Re: Ravesns Vs. Saints Cancelled?
I'm sure Arthur Maulet and other "bubble" players want one more chance... And I'm pretty sure coach has a few players he's unsure about and needs to see one more time...
Victor & Maulet immediately come to mind...
|08-30-2017, 12:06 PM
|#9
|
Re: Ravens Vs. Saints Cancelled?
Really,
|08-30-2017, 12:20 PM
|#10
|
Re: Ravens Vs. Saints Cancelled?
Yep, just got an update from "The score" the game is still on. False alarm!!!
