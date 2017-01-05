|
I predict Saints win 31-17 Ingram & Peterson both score TDs Defense forces 1-2 turnovers
|
|
|08-30-2017, 06:27 PM
SaintsWillWin
Prediction for Game 1 against Vikings
I predict Saints win 31-17
Ingram & Peterson both score TDs
Defense forces 1-2 turnovers
|08-30-2017, 07:09 PM
|#2
Re: Prediction for Game 1 against Vikings
I predict we limit them to 80yds rushing and 260yds passing. Give up 2 TDs and 2 FGs.
We win 23-20 on a balanced attack and despite a *gasp* Adrian Peterson fumble.
