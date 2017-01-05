|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Watch Game of Thrones during the first half of the game and watch the game later on DVR?...
|08-30-2017, 08:56 PM
|#1
Does this make me gay?
Watch Game of Thrones during the first half of the game and watch the game later on DVR?
|08-30-2017, 09:15 PM
|#3
SaintsWillWin
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Re: Does this make me gay?
I would rather watch videos of the Saints playing in the 70s than watch porn!
