Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Does this make me gay?

Does this make me gay?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Watch Game of Thrones during the first half of the game and watch the game later on DVR?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-30-2017, 08:56 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 5,140
Does this make me gay?
Watch Game of Thrones during the first half of the game and watch the game later on DVR?
The Dude is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 08-30-2017, 09:14 PM   #2
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 15,465
Blog Entries: 27
Re: Does this make me gay?
Wow, the hits keep coming...
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-30-2017, 09:15 PM   #3
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,551
Re: Does this make me gay?
I would rather watch videos of the Saints playing in the 70s than watch porn!
WhoDat!656 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Joe Haden | Guess the Cooks trade was the right idea »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:17 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts