|08-30-2017, 09:04 PM
Sorry for the weird posts lately
Been having some oral surgery and have been posting a lot after sedation.
Guido you don't count and it doesn't apply to you but everyone else that's why stuff has been slightly more random than usual.
Rest assured I learned to hide my turrets years ago.
|08-30-2017, 09:24 PM
Re: Sorry for the weird posts lately
|08-30-2017, 09:42 PM
Re: Sorry for the weird posts lately
So you have dental needs?
