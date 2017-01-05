Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Sorry for the weird posts lately

Sorry for the weird posts lately

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Been having some oral surgery and have been posting a lot after sedation. Guido you don't count and it doesn't apply to you but everyone else that's why stuff has been slightly more random than usual. Rest assured I learned ...

Like Tree1Likes
  • 1 Post By AsylumGuido

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-30-2017, 09:04 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 5,140
Sorry for the weird posts lately
Been having some oral surgery and have been posting a lot after sedation.
Guido you don't count and it doesn't apply to you but everyone else that's why stuff has been slightly more random than usual.
Rest assured I learned to hide my turrets years ago.
The Dude is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 08-30-2017, 09:14 PM   #2
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 15,465
Blog Entries: 27
Re: Sorry for the weird posts lately
Might be a good idea to put the laptop down and just let the drugs take over for a few hours...
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 08-30-2017, 09:24 PM   #3
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,309
Re: Sorry for the weird posts lately
Originally Posted by The Dude View Post
Been having some oral surgery and have been posting a lot after sedation.
Guido you don't count and it doesn't apply to you but everyone else that's why stuff has been slightly more random than usual.
Rest assured I learned to hide my turrets years ago.
That's alright, I still love you.
SaintFanInATLHELL likes this.
AsylumGuido is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 08-30-2017, 09:42 PM   #4
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,657
Re: Sorry for the weird posts lately
So you have dental needs?
WillSaints81 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Guess the Cooks trade was the right idea | 2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/84076-sorry-weird-posts-lately.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Sorry for the weird posts lately This thread Refback 08-30-2017 09:20 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:17 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts