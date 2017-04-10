|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Austin Carr WR Inactive Taysom Hill QB Inactive Hau'oli Kikaha OLB Inactive Daniel Lasco RB Inactive A.Muhammad DE Inactive Cameron Tom C Inactive Larry Warford OG Inactive no surprises, but adding fuel to the Kikaha trade fires healthy scratch again...
|
|
10-29-2017, 11:21 AM
Inactives vs Bears
Austin Carr WR Inactive
Taysom Hill QB Inactive
Hau'oli Kikaha OLB Inactive
Daniel Lasco RB Inactive
A.Muhammad DE Inactive
Cameron Tom C Inactive
Larry Warford OG Inactive
no surprises, but adding fuel to the Kikaha trade fires
healthy scratch again
10-29-2017, 11:37 AM
Re: Inactives vs Bears
I'd like to see Muhammad get some reps... Looked amazing in the preseason and outperformed every other DE not named Cam Jordan.
