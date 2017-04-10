Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Inactives vs Bears

Austin Carr WR Inactive Taysom Hill QB Inactive Hau'oli Kikaha OLB Inactive Daniel Lasco RB Inactive A.Muhammad DE Inactive Cameron Tom C Inactive Larry Warford OG Inactive no surprises, but adding fuel to the Kikaha trade fires healthy scratch again...

Inactives vs Bears
Austin Carr WR Inactive
Taysom Hill QB Inactive
Hau'oli Kikaha OLB Inactive
Daniel Lasco RB Inactive
A.Muhammad DE Inactive
Cameron Tom C Inactive
Larry Warford OG Inactive


no surprises, but adding fuel to the Kikaha trade fires
healthy scratch again
Re: Inactives vs Bears
I'd like to see Muhammad get some reps... Looked amazing in the preseason and outperformed every other DE not named Cam Jordan.
Re: Inactives vs Bears
Bears inactives -

Hroniss Grasu C
Dontrelle Inman WR
Sherrick McManis CB
Roy Robertson-Harris DE
Mark Sanchez QB
John Timu ILB
Markus Wheaton WR
