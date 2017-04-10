What we learned from the Saints' close win vs. Chicago

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 23,316

Heres what we learned from the game:



Drew Brees gets 6,000th completion.



Drew Brees crosses yet another historic threshold

With his 23-yard completion to Michael Thomas early in the third quarter, Drew Brees joined Brett Favre (6,300) and Peyton Manning (6,125) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to complete 6,000 passes in his career. Brees, who played in his 240th career game Sunday, reached the milestone in the fewest games, surpassing Manning (259 games) and Favre (286). At this point, Im not sure what records Brees has left to break or milestones to accomplish in his stellar career.







Mark Ingram is going to feel this one on Monday

Mark Ingram was a big weapon for the Saints offense in this slugfest. He rushed for 75 yards on 18 carries and added six receptions for 24 yards. Along the way, he endured several big-time hits, including a submarine tackle on a second quarter screen play that resulted in Ingram face-planting awkwardly on the turf. Ingram earned his money Sunday.

Ingram Part II

Captain Obvious here, but Ingrams two fourth-quarter fumbles were killers. The miscues kept the Bears in the game and made things a little too close for comfort. One fourth-quarter fumble when youre trying to protect the lead in a two-score game is bad. Two is inexcusable. Ingram was temporarily benched for fumbling issues a year ago and might be in danger of losing his job to Alvin Kamara if his case of the butterfingers continues.



The Saints matched the Bears in the trenches

You know what youre getting with the Bears. They are one of the most physical teams in the league and theres not a lot of trickery involved in their play on either side of the ball. The Saints knew they were getting into a slugfest and rose to the challenge. The Bears got after the Saints up front early and controlled both lines of scrimmage before New Orleans answered. The Saints' offensive line got it going midway through the second quarter, leading the way on a decisive touchdown drive and clearing the path for several nice runs. The rest of the game was a standoff.



