What we learned from the Saints' close win vs. Chicago

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The New Orleans Saints defeated the Chicago Bears, 20-12, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory, their longest winning streak since the start of the 2013 season. Heres what we learned from the game: Drew Brees ...
|10-29-2017, 03:27 PM
|#1
Threaded by SmashMouth
The New Orleans Saints defeated the Chicago Bears, 20-12, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory, their longest winning streak since the start of the 2013 season.
Heres what we learned from the game:
Drew Brees gets 6,000th completion.
Drew Brees crosses yet another historic threshold
With his 23-yard completion to Michael Thomas early in the third quarter, Drew Brees joined Brett Favre (6,300) and Peyton Manning (6,125) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to complete 6,000 passes in his career. Brees, who played in his 240th career game Sunday, reached the milestone in the fewest games, surpassing Manning (259 games) and Favre (286). At this point, Im not sure what records Brees has left to break or milestones to accomplish in his stellar career.
Mark Ingram is going to feel this one on Monday
Mark Ingram was a big weapon for the Saints offense in this slugfest. He rushed for 75 yards on 18 carries and added six receptions for 24 yards. Along the way, he endured several big-time hits, including a submarine tackle on a second quarter screen play that resulted in Ingram face-planting awkwardly on the turf. Ingram earned his money Sunday.
Ingram Part II
Captain Obvious here, but Ingrams two fourth-quarter fumbles were killers. The miscues kept the Bears in the game and made things a little too close for comfort. One fourth-quarter fumble when youre trying to protect the lead in a two-score game is bad. Two is inexcusable. Ingram was temporarily benched for fumbling issues a year ago and might be in danger of losing his job to Alvin Kamara if his case of the butterfingers continues.
The Saints matched the Bears in the trenches
You know what youre getting with the Bears. They are one of the most physical teams in the league and theres not a lot of trickery involved in their play on either side of the ball. The Saints knew they were getting into a slugfest and rose to the challenge. The Bears got after the Saints up front early and controlled both lines of scrimmage before New Orleans answered. The Saints' offensive line got it going midway through the second quarter, leading the way on a decisive touchdown drive and clearing the path for several nice runs. The rest of the game was a standoff.
read more on NOLA
|10-29-2017, 03:33 PM
|#2
Re: What we learned from the Saints' close win vs. Chicago
What I learned...
Lattimore is a shut down F'ing CB.
|10-29-2017, 03:38 PM
|#3
Re: What we learned from the Saints' close win vs. Chicago
Brees was solid today, not spectacular but solid.
Lots to clean up though ...
Confusion at pre snap on D.
Missed assignments
Turnovers (2 by Ingram) nearly cost us the game. He gotta to know against a Bears defense, they thrive on strips. Know when to go down. Credit the Bears defense though. They are solid.
Penalties
A experienced QB would have made us pay today. I'll take the win every day but we need to clean this up. We won't be so lucky against better offensive teams.
Good teams find ways to win even if it's ugly. We are good but can become a lot better. Keep grinding.
"To educate a man in mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society." - Theodore Roosevelt
|10-29-2017, 03:42 PM
|#4
Re: What we learned from the Saints' close win vs. Chicago
The Bears are building a juggernaut. They have a good O-line and a good RB. If Trubisky gets a little mor experience and they add another offensive weapon they will be lethal.
Their defence is really, really good on all levels.
|10-29-2017, 03:42 PM
|#5
Re: What we learned from the Saints' close win vs. Chicago
|10-29-2017, 03:46 PM
|#6
Re: What we learned from the Saints' close win vs. Chicago
Don't look now, but we're two wins away from matching the win totals from the last couple of years.
Our schedule is brutal this year, thank you RG, but we've still navigated to a 5-2 record. We are what our record says we are. That spells trouble for our opponents.
|10-29-2017, 03:50 PM
|#7
Re: What we learned from the Saints' close win vs. Chicago
Brees was 23/28 (82%) for 299yds and you would think we had a rough day passing.
|10-29-2017, 03:51 PM
|#8
Re: What we learned from the Saints' close win vs. Chicago
Originally Posted by K MajorDrew had an exceptional completion percentage. He got a lot of pressure and made quick, heady plays. I agree we have a lot to clean up but I personally do not see Drew as anything but stellar.
|10-29-2017, 03:52 PM
|#9
Re: What we learned from the Saints' close win vs. Chicago
