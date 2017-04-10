|
|10-30-2017, 10:16 AM
Prayers for Bears' Zach Miller
Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller underwent emergency surgery Sunday night to repair his dislocated left knee in New Orleans.
According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, vascular surgeons were called in to save Miller’s left leg from amputation.
The procedure was “more significant” than a regular dislocation, and included grafting tissue from Miller’s other leg to repair the damaged artery, per the report.
Miller, 33, suffered the gruesome injury when he landed awkwardly while making an over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone during the third quarter against the Saints.
Though his right knee made initial contact with the field, Miller’s left knee appeared to buckle as it landed with most of his weight.
Bears' Zach Miller has emergency surgery in effort to save leg
|10-30-2017, 10:28 AM
Re: Prayers for Bears' Zach Miller
Why they didn't use a air cast? When I seen that all I could think of was Jabari Greer. I pray this don't end the same way (career end)
|10-30-2017, 10:38 AM
Re: Prayers for Bears' Zach Miller
Awful injury. When I saw it this play came to mind instantly: https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=...YHCtJivJh3yV4x
|10-30-2017, 10:54 AM
Re: Prayers for Bears' Zach Miller
I was so mad at Bush I didn’t realize this happened until I looked at the picture. This is a horrific injury. His career is over, but at least they saved his leg.
|10-30-2017, 11:33 AM
Re: Prayers for Bears' Zach Miller
Did you notice his face in the pic? Dude was handling THAT! tough guy.
