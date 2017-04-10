hagan714 LB Mentallity

The First True MUST WIN Game



Tampa is in the basement and heading into the Dome with their backs against the wall and 3 games back already.



Bang the Bucs and drop them back to 4 games and get a 2-0 division record is huge. Bucs will not climb out of this hole. Expect them to play all out. They know the season is on the line Sunday.



Falcons square off at the Kitties Litter Box in their first division game so this a no loss game for the saints. Some one will take 2nd place and set up the the final months for the division title run with the saints.



Putting the Falclowns a full game back is huge having stole a road win against the Kitties already. That means our destiny is in our own hands. If the kitties have plans in stealing the division they will have to do it in the Dome.



Keep banging away into the month of December and prep yourself for two huge games against the falcons.



