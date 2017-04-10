|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; First in division and neck and neck with both the Falcons and Panthers Tampa is in the basement and heading into the Dome with their backs against the wall and 3 games back already. Bang the Bucs and drop them ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|10-30-2017, 11:56 AM
|#1
|
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 15,478
Blog Entries: 66
|
The First True MUST WIN Game
First in division and neck and neck with both the Falcons and Panthers
Tampa is in the basement and heading into the Dome with their backs against the wall and 3 games back already.
Bang the Bucs and drop them back to 4 games and get a 2-0 division record is huge. Bucs will not climb out of this hole. Expect them to play all out. They know the season is on the line Sunday.
Falcons square off at the Kitties Litter Box in their first division game so this a no loss game for the saints. Some one will take 2nd place and set up the the final months for the division title run with the saints.
Putting the Falclowns a full game back is huge having stole a road win against the Kitties already. That means our destiny is in our own hands. If the kitties have plans in stealing the division they will have to do it in the Dome.
Keep banging away into the month of December and prep yourself for two huge games against the falcons.
Welcome to The First True MUST WIN Game for the saints
|
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
|Latest Blogs
|
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints Prepping for Another Post-Bye Week Battle against Detroit Last Blog: 10-04-2017 By: pinch
|10-30-2017, 12:48 PM
|#5
|
The Professor
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lithonia, GA
Posts: 1,919
|
Re: The First True MUST WIN Game
Fortunately after 7 games this season, it isn't idle chit chat.
BTW Hagan, I believe the game against the KittyKats in September was the first true MUST WIN game. An 0-3 start chasing a then undefeated Panthers would have been devastating to the season.
Every division game is critical of course. But if the Saints are going to make a deep playoff run, then they need to continue to develop the cold blooded skill of putting wounded teams down.
SFIAH
|10-30-2017, 01:04 PM
|#6
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: D.C.
Posts: 3,600
|
Re: The First True MUST WIN Game
Boy things have sure changed around here in the last few weeks.
Some here were getting ready to walk the plank, now were all up
drinking rum with the Captain.
|10-30-2017, 01:08 PM
|#7
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 5,043
|
Re: The First True MUST WIN Game
Now comes one of the real tests for our boy Marshon. We needed a true #1 CB for two reasons: Julio Jones and Mike Evans.
|10-30-2017, 03:13 PM
|#9
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 7,077
|
Re: The First True MUST WIN Game
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85058-first-true-must-win-game.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|10-30-2017 12:21 PM
|6
|The First True MUST WIN Game
|This thread
|Refback
|10-30-2017 12:17 PM
|1