Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The First True MUST WIN Game

The First True MUST WIN Game

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; First in division and neck and neck with both the Falcons and Panthers Tampa is in the basement and heading into the Dome with their backs against the wall and 3 games back already. Bang the Bucs and drop them ...

Like Tree21Likes

Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 10-30-2017, 11:56 AM   #1
LB Mentallity
 
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 15,478
Blog Entries: 66
The First True MUST WIN Game
First in division and neck and neck with both the Falcons and Panthers

Tampa is in the basement and heading into the Dome with their backs against the wall and 3 games back already.

Bang the Bucs and drop them back to 4 games and get a 2-0 division record is huge. Bucs will not climb out of this hole. Expect them to play all out. They know the season is on the line Sunday.

Falcons square off at the Kitties Litter Box in their first division game so this a no loss game for the saints. Some one will take 2nd place and set up the the final months for the division title run with the saints.

Putting the Falclowns a full game back is huge having stole a road win against the Kitties already. That means our destiny is in our own hands. If the kitties have plans in stealing the division they will have to do it in the Dome.

Keep banging away into the month of December and prep yourself for two huge games against the falcons.

Welcome to The First True MUST WIN Game for the saints
Crusader, foreverfan, jeanpierre and 2 others like this.
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
hagan714 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-30-2017, 12:09 PM   #2
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 16,485
Blog Entries: 28
Re: The First True MUST WIN Game
With Philly one game up and Dallas and Seattle one game back, they're all gonna be must wins...
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 10-30-2017, 12:28 PM   #3
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,735
Blog Entries: 1
Re: The First True MUST WIN Game
And more of this from Kamara in the screen game ...

hagan714, foreverfan and Saint in Aus like this.
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 10-30-2017, 12:31 PM   #4
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Hollywood, CA
Posts: 7,244
Blog Entries: 5
Re: The First True MUST WIN Game
wait... are we discussing Home field advantage for a run at the SB???
RailBoss and hagan714 like this.
Euphoria is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-30-2017, 12:48 PM   #5
The Professor
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lithonia, GA
Posts: 1,919
Re: The First True MUST WIN Game
Originally Posted by Euphoria View Post
wait... are we discussing Home field advantage for a run at the SB???
We should be discussing both of those topics every season, yes?

Fortunately after 7 games this season, it isn't idle chit chat.

BTW Hagan, I believe the game against the KittyKats in September was the first true MUST WIN game. An 0-3 start chasing a then undefeated Panthers would have been devastating to the season.

Every division game is critical of course. But if the Saints are going to make a deep playoff run, then they need to continue to develop the cold blooded skill of putting wounded teams down.

SFIAH
hagan714, foreverfan and 73Saint like this.
SaintFanInATLHELL is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-30-2017, 01:04 PM   #6
1000 Posts +
 
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: D.C.
Posts: 3,600
Re: The First True MUST WIN Game
Boy things have sure changed around here in the last few weeks.
Some here were getting ready to walk the plank, now were all up
drinking rum with the Captain.
saintfan and hagan714 like this.
RailBoss is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-30-2017, 01:08 PM   #7
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 5,043
Re: The First True MUST WIN Game
Now comes one of the real tests for our boy Marshon. We needed a true #1 CB for two reasons: Julio Jones and Mike Evans.
ChrisXVI is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 10-30-2017, 01:40 PM   #8
BS Since 2003!!
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 11,471
Blog Entries: 5
Re: The First True MUST WIN Game
You have to beat everyone to be the best.
foreverfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 10-30-2017, 03:13 PM   #9
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 7,077
Re: The First True MUST WIN Game
Originally Posted by K Major View Post
And more of this from Kamara in the screen game ...

Man, how I miss PT...
K Major likes this.
dizzle88 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 10-30-2017, 03:46 PM   #10
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Hollywood, CA
Posts: 7,244
Blog Entries: 5
Re: The First True MUST WIN Game
I guess I better put away my list of prospective coaches and draft picks away for a while.
Euphoria is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 2 1 2

« Benson Taken To Hospital | Saints may trade Hau'oli Kikaha »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85058-first-true-must-win-game.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 10-30-2017 12:21 PM 6
The First True MUST WIN Game This thread Refback 10-30-2017 12:17 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:42 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts