|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; It's in the Mercedes Benz Superdome... Is this a trap game?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|10-30-2017, 04:54 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,329
Blog Entries: 29
|
On to Tampa Bay vs Saints
It's in the Mercedes Benz Superdome... Is this a trap game?
|Latest Blogs
|
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints Prepping for Another Post-Bye Week Battle against Detroit Last Blog: 10-04-2017 By: pinch
|10-30-2017, 07:12 PM
|#2
|
500th Post
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 670
|
Re: On to Tampa Bay vs Saints
I think they pull this one out. The following week in Buffalo will be tough though. Just need to keep finding a way to win.
|10-30-2017, 09:15 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,735
Blog Entries: 1
|
Re: On to Tampa Bay vs Saints
Jameis has played poorly & is still making a lot of bad decisions. Now add a bum shoulder. He could be in for a long day. I get the "divisional opponent/throw out the records" jive but Tampa looks bad.
Saints D should capitalize.
|10-30-2017, 09:38 PM
|#4
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,795
|
Re: On to Tampa Bay vs Saints
It's only a trap game if the Saints make it that way!
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85065-tampa-bay-vs-saints.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|10-30-2017 05:56 PM
|3
|On to Tampa Bay vs Saints
|This thread
|Refback
|10-30-2017 05:11 PM
|1