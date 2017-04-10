Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
On to Tampa Bay vs Saints
It's in the Mercedes Benz Superdome... Is this a trap game?

Re: On to Tampa Bay vs Saints
I think they pull this one out. The following week in Buffalo will be tough though. Just need to keep finding a way to win.
Re: On to Tampa Bay vs Saints
Jameis has played poorly & is still making a lot of bad decisions. Now add a bum shoulder. He could be in for a long day. I get the "divisional opponent/throw out the records" jive but Tampa looks bad.

Saints D should capitalize.
Re: On to Tampa Bay vs Saints
It's only a trap game if the Saints make it that way!
