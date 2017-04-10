|
Any speculation on if we do anything? Pats traded Garappolo to the Whiners. Texans traded away a good LT to the SeaHags....
|
|
|10-31-2017, 08:39 AM
Threaded by SmashMouth
Any speculation on if we do anything?
Pats traded Garappolo to the Whiners. Texans traded away a good LT to the SeaHags.
|10-31-2017, 08:42 AM
Re: Today is the trade deadline
Jay Ajayi just traded to Eagles for a 4th
Throwing their chips in to win it all.
Heard some rumours they might go for Joe Staley too as they are desperate at LT
|10-31-2017, 08:43 AM
Re: Today is the trade deadline
We better. The NFC is improving.
|10-31-2017, 08:55 AM
Re: Today is the trade deadline
Were not going to do anything.
|10-31-2017, 08:57 AM
Re: Today is the trade deadline
Jarvis Landry for a 3rd.
T.Y. Hilton for a 2nd.
Jimmy Graham for a 4th.
|10-31-2017, 09:18 AM
Re: Today is the trade deadline
|10-31-2017, 09:19 AM
Re: Today is the trade deadline
|10-31-2017, 09:22 AM
Re: Today is the trade deadline
I am ok brining in a O weapon or Oline help. Another pass rusher?
Althought the real problem is that we did so well with the draft that it maybe good to hang on to picks we have and run the course of the season as is.
|10-31-2017, 09:32 AM
Re: Today is the trade deadline
I wonder if Arizona would give up Larry Fitzgerald?
Would the Texans part ways with Bernardrick McKinney? A MLB would really solidify the defense, because I don’t think Te’o is the answer. We know Klein isn’t a MLB either.
