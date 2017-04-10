Saints running back Mark Ingram on late fumbles vs. Bears: 'I sucked'

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 23,347

"I sucked," Ingram said in various forms 18 times during a 5-minute postgame interview.







For most of the afternoon, Ingram was one of the stars of the game. He finished with 18 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown as well as six catches for 24 yards.



Then, in the final 8 minutes of a game the Saints never trailed, Ingram started -- in his words -- to suck.



The Saints led 17-6 with 7:41 remaining when Ingram lost a fumble. The Bears turned the turnover into their first touchdown of the game to make it 17-12 with 3:58 remaining.



Then, the Saints tried to run out the remainder of the clock, but with 2:12 left, Ingram lost another fumble. Chicago didn't score on that possession, and the Saints eventually won 20-12. But for Ingram, the memory of this performance will linger until next week, when he has a chance to redeem himself.



"I got to make it up to my teammates," Ingram said. "That was terrible, that was sucky on my part. But I'm going to bounce back, I'm a fighter. The bottom line is I sucked at the end of the game. I was terrible. I let my teammates down, put us in a bad position.



