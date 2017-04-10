Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram repeatedly used two words to describe his performance in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears. &quot;I sucked,&quot; Ingram said in various forms 18 times during a 5-minute postgame interview. For most of the ...

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram repeatedly used two words to describe his performance in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.

"I sucked," Ingram said in various forms 18 times during a 5-minute postgame interview.



For most of the afternoon, Ingram was one of the stars of the game. He finished with 18 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown as well as six catches for 24 yards.

Then, in the final 8 minutes of a game the Saints never trailed, Ingram started -- in his words -- to suck.


The Saints led 17-6 with 7:41 remaining when Ingram lost a fumble. The Bears turned the turnover into their first touchdown of the game to make it 17-12 with 3:58 remaining.

Then, the Saints tried to run out the remainder of the clock, but with 2:12 left, Ingram lost another fumble. Chicago didn't score on that possession, and the Saints eventually won 20-12. But for Ingram, the memory of this performance will linger until next week, when he has a chance to redeem himself.

"I got to make it up to my teammates," Ingram said. "That was terrible, that was sucky on my part. But I'm going to bounce back, I'm a fighter. The bottom line is I sucked at the end of the game. I was terrible. I let my teammates down, put us in a bad position.

Re: Saints running back Mark Ingram on late fumbles vs. Bears: 'I sucked'
Ingram always comes back with a vengeance after a game like that. He's going to run with Anger and hurt some Buccaneers. I like it.
I really like Ingram and his intensity. I was frustrated with some of his injuries early on but when Payton would try to get a running game going you could tell he was ready to break necks.
He is proof that some backs just need their touches to get their momentum.
Re: Saints running back Mark Ingram on late fumbles vs. Bears: 'I sucked'
It could really "suck" for the Bucs on Sunday.
Re: Saints running back Mark Ingram on late fumbles vs. Bears: 'I sucked'
I'm ok with the Kamara getting more carries. ; )
Re: Saints running back Mark Ingram on late fumbles vs. Bears: 'I sucked'
I'm slightly partial to MI. I was a big fan of his dad (Giants) so naturally I believe in his son. He gives 100%, team guy & wants to win. Mark isn't a fumbler (he fights for every yard) but against opportunistic defenses like the Bears ... just go down. Those defenders hold you up while the other tackles the football. Live to fight & run on the next play.

He'll run like a bat out of hell on Sunday. I guarantee it.
Re: Saints running back Mark Ingram on late fumbles vs. Bears: 'I sucked'
They still won, glad it happened in this game.
