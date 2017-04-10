|
|10-31-2017, 11:33 AM
Sean Payton on pedicures: Ill bet that was a first for a handful of em
|10-31-2017, 11:57 AM
Re: Sean Payton on pedicures: Ill bet that was a first for a handful of em
Hey Sean, if they win the next 3 games, you should take them to an all day spa and follow that up with an evening of purse shopping.
What a bunch of sissy's. Lol. But if pedicures keep them winning, swing away Sean.
|10-31-2017, 12:40 PM
Re: Sean Payton on pedicures: Ill bet that was a first for a handful of em
If big men get a peddie and play good football then I am happy for them. We didn't slip in Chicago!
