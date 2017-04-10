Blandino, Pereira both say Zach Miller scored



Miller, who suffered a serious knee injury as he fell to the ground after catching a pass in the end zone, was initially ruled to have caught the pass. But on replay, V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron ruled that Miller hadnt maintained control of the ball as he went to the ground.



Riverons predecessors Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino, who now work as FOX analysts, both said on their weekly online show that Riveron got it wrong.



At some point the process of the catch ends, and it ends when he rolls over on the ground with control, Blandino said. It was ruled a catch on the field. I didnt see anything definitive to overturn it and quite frankly, if it had been ruled incomplete on the field, if it had been me in the command center, I would have reversed it to a catch.



read more on PFT Two former heads of the NFLs officiating department say Bears tight end Zach Miller was robbed of a touchdown on what turned out to be the last play of his season on Sunday.Miller, who suffered a serious knee injury as he fell to the ground after catching a pass in the end zone, was initially ruled to have caught the pass. But on replay, V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron ruled that Miller hadnt maintained control of the ball as he went to the ground.Riverons predecessors Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino, who now work as FOX analysts, both said on their weekly online show that Riveron got it wrong.At some point the process of the catch ends, and it ends when he rolls over on the ground with control, Blandino said. It was ruled a catch on the field. I didnt see anything definitive to overturn it and quite frankly, if it had been ruled incomplete on the field, if it had been me in the command center, I would have reversed it to a catch.