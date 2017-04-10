Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Two former heads of the NFLs officiating department say Bears tight end Zach Miller was robbed of a touchdown on what turned out to be the last play of his season on Sunday. Miller, who suffered a serious knee injury ...

Old 10-31-2017, 12:19 PM   #1
Blandino, Pereira both say Zach Miller scored
Two former heads of the NFLs officiating department say Bears tight end Zach Miller was robbed of a touchdown on what turned out to be the last play of his season on Sunday.

Miller, who suffered a serious knee injury as he fell to the ground after catching a pass in the end zone, was initially ruled to have caught the pass. But on replay, V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron ruled that Miller hadnt maintained control of the ball as he went to the ground.

Riverons predecessors Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino, who now work as FOX analysts, both said on their weekly online show that Riveron got it wrong.

At some point the process of the catch ends, and it ends when he rolls over on the ground with control, Blandino said. It was ruled a catch on the field. I didnt see anything definitive to overturn it and quite frankly, if it had been ruled incomplete on the field, if it had been me in the command center, I would have reversed it to a catch.

read more on PFT
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
Old 10-31-2017, 12:20 PM   #2
Re: Blandino, Pereira both say Zach Miller scored
Is it me, or are these two much better at making obvious calls than they were when they were employed by the NFL?
Old 10-31-2017, 12:28 PM   #3
Re: Blandino, Pereira both say Zach Miller scored
If it was it was. We're usually the ones getting screwed. We can't control officiating and there's been plenty of times where the Saints got the **** at the end of the stick.

I'd rather not have something like that contested. It doesn't change the outcome because the game is already over.
Old 10-31-2017, 12:35 PM   #4
Re: Blandino, Pereira both say Zach Miller scored
I thought it was a catch, but regardless they wouldn't have won. Instead of running the ball at the end of the game we would have opened the offense up, thus no Mark Ingram fumbles.

Can second guess everything and play the what if game all day. What I do know is the announcer for the game was slobbering on the bears jock strap, was embarrassing to listen to their bias.
