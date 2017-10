Blandino, Pereira both say Zach Miller scored



Miller, who suffered a serious knee injury as he fell to the ground after catching a pass in the end zone, was initially ruled to have caught the pass. But on replay, V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron ruled that Miller hadnít maintained control of the ball as he went to the ground.



Riveronís predecessors Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino, who now work as FOX analysts, both said on their weekly online show that Riveron got it wrong.



ďAt some point the process of the catch ends, and it ends when he rolls over on the ground with control,Ē Blandino said. ďIt was ruled a catch on the field. I didnít see anything definitive to overturn it and quite frankly, if it had been ruled incomplete on the field, if it had been me in the command center, I would have reversed it to a catch.Ē



