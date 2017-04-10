Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Tampa Bay Comes Calling...

Tampa Bay Comes Calling...

Drew should have a great day...

Old 10-31-2017, 01:10 PM   #1
Tampa Bay Comes Calling...
Drew should have a great day...

RockyMountainSaint and Beastmode like this.
Old 10-31-2017, 01:19 PM   #2
Re: Tampa Bay Comes Calling...
Old 10-31-2017, 02:10 PM   #3
Re: Tampa Bay Comes Calling...
Originally Posted by jeanpierre View Post
Maybe he'll see if Lattimore if for real...
Old 10-31-2017, 02:36 PM   #4
Re: Tampa Bay Comes Calling...
Hopefully we will see some one on one match ups with Latt vs Mike Evans.

Edit - or DeSean Jackson. I completely forgot he was a Buc.
Old 10-31-2017, 04:23 PM   #5
Re: Tampa Bay Comes Calling...
Matchups I'm looking forward to seeing...

Evans v Lattimore

Jackson v Crawley

Howard v Vaccaro

Kamara v Beckwith/Alexander/David

Unger v McCoy
Old 10-31-2017, 04:29 PM   #6
Re: Tampa Bay Comes Calling...
I want to see us play a complete game, and turn around this ugly trend of turnovers we've been having.
RockyMountainSaint and dizzle88 like this.
Old 10-31-2017, 04:57 PM   #7
Re: Tampa Bay Comes Calling...
Originally Posted by 73Saint View Post
I want to see us play a complete game, and turn around this ugly trend of turnovers we've been having.
No turnovers for 4 straight weeks and now 6 in the last 3 games.

Need to get that stopped now.
Old 10-31-2017, 05:42 PM   #8
Re: Tampa Bay Comes Calling...
Originally Posted by jeanpierre View Post
Matchups I'm looking forward to seeing...

Evans v Lattimore

Jackson v Crawley

Howard v Vaccaro

Kamara v Beckwith/Alexander/David

Unger v McCoy
Cameron Brate. That guy gets targeted heavily in red zone.
Old 10-31-2017, 06:33 PM   #9
Re: Tampa Bay Comes Calling...
Who's the Saints "Fumble Control Coach" or "FCC for short"!
