Marshon Lattimore is the New Orleans Saints midseason MVP

|Mitch|

Rating: (0 votes - average) Were entering Week 9 of the NFL season, which means were at the midseason point of the year and its time to reflect a little. For the 5-2 New Orleans Saints, a lot of things have come together to help Sean Paytons squad get off to a strong start in 2017, but it feels like one player has been the most important piece to the puzzle over others, and thats rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore.



We polled Twitter, gathered insight from the staff, and it wasnt even close. Lattimore is the teams midseason MVP. https://www.canalstreetchronicles.co...source=twitter