Marshon Lattimore is the New Orleans Saints midseason MVP

Rating: (0 votes - average) We’re entering Week 9 of the NFL season, which means we’re at the midseason point of the year and it’s time to reflect a little. For the 5-2 New Orleans Saints, a lot of things have come together to help Sean Payton’s squad get off to a strong start in 2017, but it feels like one player has been the most important piece to the puzzle over others, and that’s rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore.



We polled Twitter, gathered insight from the staff, and it wasn’t even close. Lattimore is the team’s midseason MVP. https://www.canalstreetchronicles.co...source=twitter