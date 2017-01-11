Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Article: Marshon Lattimore is the New Orleans Saints midseason MVP

Marshon Lattimore is the New Orleans Saints midseason MVP

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Were entering Week 9 of the NFL season, which means were at the midseason point of the year and its time to reflect a little. For the 5-2 New Orleans Saints, a lot of things have come together to help ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-01-2017, 09:50 AM   #1
Threaded by |Mitch|
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,788

Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Were entering Week 9 of the NFL season, which means were at the midseason point of the year and its time to reflect a little. For the 5-2 New Orleans Saints, a lot of things have come together to help Sean Paytons squad get off to a strong start in 2017, but it feels like one player has been the most important piece to the puzzle over others, and thats rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

We polled Twitter, gathered insight from the staff, and it wasnt even close. Lattimore is the teams midseason MVP.
https://www.canalstreetchronicles.co...source=twitter
Views: 7
Reply With Quote
Old 11-01-2017, 10:24 AM   #2
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 7,082
Re: Marshon Lattimore is the New Orleans Saints midseason MVP
The guy looks like a veteran out there, so fluid in his movements, tracks the ball and attacks it in the air.

For the first time in a long while, I'm not scared when the D come out on the field.
dizzle88 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2018 NFL Draft Prospects - Saints | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85100-marshon-lattimore-new-orleans-saints-midseason-mvp.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Marshon Lattimore is the New Orleans Saints midseason MVP This thread Refback 11-01-2017 10:11 AM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:43 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts