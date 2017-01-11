nola_swammi 1000 Posts +

Re: Breaking down the depth chart: Who covers the slot when Delvin Breaux returns?



Although I believe he can play outside better than Crawley, I think it would be beneficial to let him start out playing slot till he is more acclimated to the system. Its always best to earn and not be giving anything. I am sure he will earn starting outside corner but DA will have to determine which and where the player will benefit the team the most. I don't see Crawley ever playing the slot cause he is a poor tackler which would mean he will be benched but Breaux is physical enough with better coverage ability and will be a better fit than Von Bell or Vacarro however when playing the Falcons (Jones & Sanu) it will be best for him to be playing outside. He should have earned that starting position by then