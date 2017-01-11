Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Breaking down the depth chart: Who covers the slot when Delvin Breaux returns?

Re: Breaking down the depth chart: Who covers the slot when Delvin Breaux returns?
let him come back really slow, he sure was grabbing jerseys a bunch, hes on top of everything why does he have to grab like that.
Re: Breaking down the depth chart: Who covers the slot when Delvin Breaux returns?
Don't fix things that aren't broken. He's a depth CB that can come in as needed, but isn't Deion and should not walk in and start as a 1 or 2.
Re: Breaking down the depth chart: Who covers the slot when Delvin Breaux returns?
simple answer slot

Although I believe he can play outside better than Crawley, I think it would be beneficial to let him start out playing slot till he is more acclimated to the system. Its always best to earn and not be giving anything. I am sure he will earn starting outside corner but DA will have to determine which and where the player will benefit the team the most. I don't see Crawley ever playing the slot cause he is a poor tackler which would mean he will be benched but Breaux is physical enough with better coverage ability and will be a better fit than Von Bell or Vacarro however when playing the Falcons (Jones & Sanu) it will be best for him to be playing outside. He should have earned that starting position by then
