this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|11-01-2017, 02:39 PM
|#1
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 16,504
Blog Entries: 28
|11-01-2017, 03:01 PM
|#2
Site Donor
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: lafayette
Posts: 4,353
Re: Breaking down the depth chart: Who covers the slot when Delvin Breaux returns?
let him come back really slow, he sure was grabbing jerseys a bunch, hes on top of everything why does he have to grab like that.
|11-01-2017, 03:17 PM
|#3
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jun 2007
Posts: 1,292
Re: Breaking down the depth chart: Who covers the slot when Delvin Breaux returns?
Don't fix things that aren't broken. He's a depth CB that can come in as needed, but isn't Deion and should not walk in and start as a 1 or 2.
|11-01-2017, 03:19 PM
|#4
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 1,770
Re: Breaking down the depth chart: Who covers the slot when Delvin Breaux returns?
simple answer slot
Although I believe he can play outside better than Crawley, I think it would be beneficial to let him start out playing slot till he is more acclimated to the system. Its always best to earn and not be giving anything. I am sure he will earn starting outside corner but DA will have to determine which and where the player will benefit the team the most. I don't see Crawley ever playing the slot cause he is a poor tackler which would mean he will be benched but Breaux is physical enough with better coverage ability and will be a better fit than Von Bell or Vacarro however when playing the Falcons (Jones & Sanu) it will be best for him to be playing outside. He should have earned that starting position by then
