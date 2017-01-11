Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Another crazy Marshon Lattimore stat. He has more INT return yards this year (52), than yards given up in man coverage (48). Mind boggling. https://twitter.com/BrettKollmann...

Old 11-01-2017, 07:26 PM   #1
Incredible Marshon Lattimore stat
Another crazy Marshon Lattimore stat. He has more INT return yards this year (52), than yards given up in man coverage (48). Mind boggling.

Old 11-01-2017, 07:30 PM   #2
Re: Incredible Marshon Lattimore stat
Another crazy Marshon Lattimore stat. He has more INT return yards this year (52), than yards given up in man coverage (48). Mind boggling.

Wow, simply wow!
