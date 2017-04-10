WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: Shreveport,Louisiana Posts: 12,806

Is the Saints defense for real? We'll soon find out against better offenses



https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/i...tter-offenses/ Only two teams have allowed fewer yards and points per game than the Saints since Week 3. Crusader likes this.