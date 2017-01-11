Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Be glad the Saints don't play the Texans this year!
The Seahawks might seem like a lock in this game, but trust me, they're not, and that's because no one is a lock to win after playing the Texans. Somehow, the Texans have turned into the ultimate NFL hangover. After playing them, you basically look drunk in your next game and you lose. In what might be the most unbelievable stat of the year, NFL teams are 0-6 this season after facing the Texans. I repeat, no team has won a game the following week after facing Houston.*

The Jaguars couldn't do it: They faced the Texans in Week 1 and then lost in Week 2.*

The Patriots couldn't do it: They faced the Texans in Week 3 and then lost in Week 4.

The UNDEFEATED Chiefs couldn't even do it: After beating the Texans in Week 5, the 5-0 Chiefs immediately lost their next game in Week 6. The Bengals, Titans and Browns also lost the week after playing the Texans this year.

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/n...t-over-chiefs/
"A Veteran is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to and including my life."
I'm thinking they are probably glad they don't play us this year.
The difference is teams have won after playing the Saints!
