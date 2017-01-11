WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Be glad the Saints don't play the Texans this year!



The Jaguars couldn't do it: They faced the Texans in Week 1 and then lost in Week 2.*



The Patriots couldn't do it: They faced the Texans in Week 3 and then lost in Week 4.



The UNDEFEATED Chiefs couldn't even do it: After beating the Texans in Week 5, the 5-0 Chiefs immediately lost their next game in Week 6. The Bengals, Titans and Browns also lost the week after playing the Texans this year.



