this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;
|11-01-2017, 08:36 PM
PFF Grade on Marshon Lattimore
1. MARSHON LATTIMORE, CB, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
PFF Grade: 94.5
PFF Elite Stat: Lattimore has surrendered a mere 0.56 yards per coverage snap so far this season, the seventh-lowest rate among cornerbacks.
Marshon Lattimore – a rookie let me remind you – is currently our third-highest graded player eight weeks into the season. Not our third-highest graded rookie, nor our third-highest graded corner, our third-highest graded player in the entire league. Lattimore is yet to surrender more than 38 receiving yards in a game – and it took Detroit throwing at him nine times to eek out those 38 yards – and opposing quarterbacks have just a 33.3 passer rating when targeting him in coverage, the second-lowest rating among qualified corners.
https://www.profootballfocus.com/new...m_campaign=nfl
