Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page PFF Grade on Marshon Lattimore

PFF Grade on Marshon Lattimore

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; 1. MARSHON LATTIMORE, CB, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PFF Grade: 94.5 PFF Elite Stat: Lattimore has surrendered a mere 0.56 yards per coverage snap so far this season, the seventh-lowest rate among cornerbacks. Marshon Lattimore &#8211; a rookie let me remind ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-01-2017, 08:36 PM   #1
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,475
PFF Grade on Marshon Lattimore
1. MARSHON LATTIMORE, CB, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
PFF Grade: 94.5

PFF Elite Stat: Lattimore has surrendered a mere 0.56 yards per coverage snap so far this season, the seventh-lowest rate among cornerbacks.

Marshon Lattimore – a rookie let me remind you – is currently our third-highest graded player eight weeks into the season. Not our third-highest graded rookie, nor our third-highest graded corner, our third-highest graded player in the entire league. Lattimore is yet to surrender more than 38 receiving yards in a game – and it took Detroit throwing at him nine times to eek out those 38 yards – and opposing quarterbacks have just a 33.3 passer rating when targeting him in coverage, the second-lowest rating among qualified corners.

https://www.profootballfocus.com/new...m_campaign=nfl

Morons that sat during the National Anthem...Bush, Vaccaro, Banjo, Rankins, Okafor, Jordan, Peterson, Kamara, Coleman, Ingram... If you are American, you should stand - Drew Brees
Danno is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Be glad the Saints don't play the Texans this year! | Breaking down the depth chart: Who covers the slot when Delvin Breaux returns? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:49 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts