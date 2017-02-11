|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; How a resurgent screen game allowed Saints to run a play that's shown up very rarely | Saints | theadvocate.com...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-02-2017, 10:29 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,815
|
How a resurgent screen game allowed Saints to run a play that's shown up very rarely
|Latest Blogs
|
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints Prepping for Another Post-Bye Week Battle against Detroit Last Blog: 10-04-2017 By: pinch
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85138-how-resurgent-screen-game-allowed-saints-run-play-thats-shown-up-very.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|How a resurgent screen game allowed Saints to run a play that's shown up very rarely
|This thread
|Refback
|11-02-2017 10:34 PM
|1