Bucs' Gerald McCoy finds inspiration, nemesis and friend in Drew Brees



"He's like superhuman, the way he does it," McCoy said. "When we are training and competing, he beats everybody. He beats Darren Sproles, he beats all these people. I'm serious, I'm trying to do all these drills with him and he's like laughing because he makes it a point of his to make sure that, one, he beats me at every drill when we're training, and [two], makes sure I do not sack him [in games]. It pisses me off."



