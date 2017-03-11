Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Bucs' Gerald McCoy finds inspiration, nemesis and friend in Drew Brees

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Bucs' Gerald McCoy finds inspiration, nemesis, friend in Drew Brees - NFL Nation- ESPN &quot;He's like superhuman, the way he does it,&quot; McCoy said. &quot;When we are training and competing, he beats everybody. He beats Darren Sproles, he beats all ...

Old 11-03-2017, 12:15 PM
Bucs' Gerald McCoy finds inspiration, nemesis and friend in Drew Brees
Bucs' Gerald McCoy finds inspiration, nemesis, friend in Drew Brees - NFL Nation- ESPN

"He's like superhuman, the way he does it," McCoy said. "When we are training and competing, he beats everybody. He beats Darren Sproles, he beats all these people. I'm serious, I'm trying to do all these drills with him and he's like laughing because he makes it a point of his to make sure that, one, he beats me at every drill when we're training, and [two], makes sure I do not sack him [in games]. It pisses me off."

Old 11-03-2017, 12:35 PM
Re: Bucs' Gerald McCoy finds inspiration, nemesis and friend in Drew Brees
We are going to really miss Drew when he's done. Enjoy while we may!
