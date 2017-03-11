|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Bucs' Gerald McCoy finds inspiration, nemesis, friend in Drew Brees - NFL Nation- ESPN "He's like superhuman, the way he does it," McCoy said. "When we are training and competing, he beats everybody. He beats Darren Sproles, he beats all ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-03-2017, 12:15 PM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jun 2007
Posts: 1,297
|
Bucs' Gerald McCoy finds inspiration, nemesis and friend in Drew Brees
Bucs' Gerald McCoy finds inspiration, nemesis, friend in Drew Brees - NFL Nation- ESPN
"He's like superhuman, the way he does it," McCoy said. "When we are training and competing, he beats everybody. He beats Darren Sproles, he beats all these people. I'm serious, I'm trying to do all these drills with him and he's like laughing because he makes it a point of his to make sure that, one, he beats me at every drill when we're training, and [two], makes sure I do not sack him [in games]. It pisses me off."
|Latest Blogs
|
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints Prepping for Another Post-Bye Week Battle against Detroit Last Blog: 10-04-2017 By: pinch
|11-03-2017, 12:35 PM
|#2
|
100th Post
Join Date: May 2015
Posts: 159
|
Re: Bucs' Gerald McCoy finds inspiration, nemesis and friend in Drew Brees
We are going to really miss Drew when he's done. Enjoy while we may!
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85141-bucs-gerald-mccoy-finds-inspiration-nemesis-friend-drew-brees.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|11-03-2017 12:51 PM
|1