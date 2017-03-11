|
... from passing Deuce for all time total yards as a Saints RB. Will he get that this weekend? Probably by next Thanksgiving in 2018.
|
|
|11-03-2017, 12:40 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,364
Blog Entries: 29
|
Ingram is 1,395 yards away
... from passing Deuce for all time total yards as a Saints RB.
Will he get that this weekend?
Probably by next Thanksgiving in 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
