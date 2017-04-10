hagan714 LB Mentallity

Re: Saints linebacker A.J. Klein nominated for Salute to Service Award NFL's Salute to Service military appreciation campaign? congrats to him. good guy on and off the field has always been his MO. I am not getting into Roger and the NFL complete screw up of this topic.



This is were I see a lot of Greg Williams mentoring showing up in DA.



Greg Williams super LB



Jonathan Vilma

Scott Fujita

Scott Shanle

Pierson Prioleau

Marvin Mitchell

Troy Evans

Jo-Lonn Dunbar

Jonathan Casillas



Any ways adding SLB/MLB AJ Klien to replace SLB/MLB Nate Stupar, who is a solid bench player in his own right was an excellent move. As is Michael Mauti.



Replacing WLB/MLB Craig Robertson with Alex Anzalone was iffy at best IMO. Just way to early for the rookie IMO. Robertson might end up being the Scott Shanle of the group. Try as you may he will get his time on the field. Yet another trait DA picked from Williams



WLB/MLB Gerald Hodges Vs MLB Manti Te'o is going to be fun to watch down the stretch. Hodges can be one of those sneaky signings like Robertson that will play a huge part in DA defense.



Who is the Jonathan Vilma impact player? AJ Klien ? maybe maybe not. I see him more of a Scott Fujita type myself. But it is hard to find a better locker room player than AJ on this team.



Congrats to AJ



The next big question is: Can Marcus Williams become a version of Darren Sharper for DA? SmashMouth likes this.