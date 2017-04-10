|
|
|
|11-03-2017, 06:40 PM
|
jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
|
|11-04-2017, 06:47 AM
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
|
Re: https://twitter.com/JoelAErickson/status/926557966467289092
Saints haven't done too badly on Free Agent Linebacker signings - Nate Stupar, Craig Robertson, A.J. Klein, and Michael Mauti...
|11-04-2017, 08:08 AM
|
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
|
Re: Saints linebacker A.J. Klein nominated for Salute to Service Award
NFL's Salute to Service military appreciation campaign? congrats to him. good guy on and off the field has always been his MO. I am not getting into Roger and the NFL complete screw up of this topic.
This is were I see a lot of Greg Williams mentoring showing up in DA.
Greg Williams super LB
Jonathan Vilma
Scott Fujita
Scott Shanle
Pierson Prioleau
Marvin Mitchell
Troy Evans
Jo-Lonn Dunbar
Jonathan Casillas
Any ways adding SLB/MLB AJ Klien to replace SLB/MLB Nate Stupar, who is a solid bench player in his own right was an excellent move. As is Michael Mauti.
Replacing WLB/MLB Craig Robertson with Alex Anzalone was iffy at best IMO. Just way to early for the rookie IMO. Robertson might end up being the Scott Shanle of the group. Try as you may he will get his time on the field. Yet another trait DA picked from Williams
WLB/MLB Gerald Hodges Vs MLB Manti Te'o is going to be fun to watch down the stretch. Hodges can be one of those sneaky signings like Robertson that will play a huge part in DA defense.
Who is the Jonathan Vilma impact player? AJ Klien ? maybe maybe not. I see him more of a Scott Fujita type myself. But it is hard to find a better locker room player than AJ on this team.
Congrats to AJ
The next big question is: Can Marcus Williams become a version of Darren Sharper for DA?
|
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
