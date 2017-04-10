PFF: Interior Defender Grades

jeanpierre Site Donor 2015

Originally Posted by ChrisXVI Sheldon's doing some great things. He's just having to face most of the double teams because we don't have an impactful NT. Chris, guys like Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Geno Atkins, Linval Joseph, Damon Harrison get double-teamed, right? I'd just like to see a few more WOW plays from



Rankins...



And with the stellar play we've gotten from the Defensive Ends - Jordan, Hendrickson, Okafor, gotta believe as a Top 15 pick, Rankins should have better production?



To see Rankins ranked below guys like Akiem Hicks and Al Woods is a real head scratcher...



Look, he's playing and starting as a first round pick, as he should, I'm just asking if we could've gotten the same production from a third round pick?