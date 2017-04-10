Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
PFF: Interior Defender Grades

Rankins needs to step up as a first round pick, Onyemata, taken in the fourth, and Davison, taken in the fifth, are right there with him...

PFF: Interior Defender Grades

Rankins needs to step up as a first round pick, Onyemata, taken in the fourth, and Davison, taken in the fifth, are right there with him...


LR Grade Player

35 81.3 Sheldon Rankins

37 81.1 David Onyemata

39 80.7 Tyeler Davison
Re: PFF: Interior Defender Grades
Sheldon's doing some great things. He's just having to face most of the double teams because we don't have an impactful NT.
Re: PFF: Interior Defender Grades
Originally Posted by ChrisXVI View Post
Sheldon's doing some great things. He's just having to face most of the double teams because we don't have an impactful NT.
Chris, guys like Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Geno Atkins, Linval Joseph, Damon Harrison get double-teamed, right? I'd just like to see a few more WOW plays from

Rankins...

And with the stellar play we've gotten from the Defensive Ends - Jordan, Hendrickson, Okafor, gotta believe as a Top 15 pick, Rankins should have better production?

To see Rankins ranked below guys like Akiem Hicks and Al Woods is a real head scratcher...

Look, he's playing and starting as a first round pick, as he should, I'm just asking if we could've gotten the same production from a third round pick?
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
Re: PFF: Interior Defender Grades
On a another note, former UDFA and FA signee from the Browns LB Craig Robertson drew this praise from PFF:

New Orleans Saints: Linebacker Craig Robertson has an average depth of tackle of 1.8 yards past the line of scrimmage. That is the lowest for any linebacker with ten or more tackles this season.
Re: PFF: Interior Defender Grades
Originally Posted by jeanpierre View Post
Chris, guys like Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Geno Atkins, Linval Joseph, Damon Harrison get double-teamed, right? I'd just like to see a few more WOW plays from

Rankins...

And with the stellar play we've gotten from the Defensive Ends - Jordan, Hendrickson, Okafor, gotta believe as a Top 15 pick, Rankins should have better production?

To see Rankins ranked below guys like Akiem Hicks and Al Woods is a real head scratcher...

Look, he's playing and starting as a first round pick, as he should, I'm just asking if we could've gotten the same production from a third round pick?
Yeah I get what you're saying about the WOW plays. I really wish I could see a breakdown of where he's lining up and how often he's being asked to just eat up blocks to free up the others.
