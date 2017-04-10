|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter Rankins needs to step up as a first round pick, Onyemata, taken in the fourth, and Davison, taken in the fifth, are right there with him... LR Grade Player 35 81.3 Sheldon Rankins 37 81.1 David Onyemata 39 80.7 ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-03-2017, 07:35 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2015
|
PFF: Interior Defender Grades
Rankins needs to step up as a first round pick, Onyemata, taken in the fourth, and Davison, taken in the fifth, are right there with him...
LR Grade Player
35 81.3 Sheldon Rankins
37 81.1 David Onyemata
39 80.7 Tyeler Davison
|Latest Blogs
|
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints Prepping for Another Post-Bye Week Battle against Detroit Last Blog: 10-04-2017 By: pinch
|11-03-2017, 07:45 PM
|#2
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 5,049
|
Re: PFF: Interior Defender Grades
Sheldon's doing some great things. He's just having to face most of the double teams because we don't have an impactful NT.
|11-03-2017, 07:52 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor 2015
|
Re: PFF: Interior Defender Grades
Originally Posted by ChrisXVIChris, guys like Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Geno Atkins, Linval Joseph, Damon Harrison get double-teamed, right? I'd just like to see a few more WOW plays from
Rankins...
And with the stellar play we've gotten from the Defensive Ends - Jordan, Hendrickson, Okafor, gotta believe as a Top 15 pick, Rankins should have better production?
To see Rankins ranked below guys like Akiem Hicks and Al Woods is a real head scratcher...
Look, he's playing and starting as a first round pick, as he should, I'm just asking if we could've gotten the same production from a third round pick?
|
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
|11-03-2017, 07:55 PM
|#4
|
Site Donor 2015
|
Re: PFF: Interior Defender Grades
On a another note, former UDFA and FA signee from the Browns LB Craig Robertson drew this praise from PFF:
New Orleans Saints: Linebacker Craig Robertson has an average depth of tackle of 1.8 yards past the line of scrimmage. That is the lowest for any linebacker with ten or more tackles this season.
|11-03-2017, 08:20 PM
|#5
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 5,049
|
Re: PFF: Interior Defender Grades
Originally Posted by jeanpierreYeah I get what you're saying about the WOW plays. I really wish I could see a breakdown of where he's lining up and how often he's being asked to just eat up blocks to free up the others.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|