Buccaneers at Saints Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder) is listed as questionable, but will start barring an unforeseen development. CB Brent Grimes (shoulder) will miss the game while DE Robert Ayers (ankle), DT Chris Baker (ankle), LB Kendell Beckwith (knee) and WR Adam Humphries (rib) are also listed as questionable.

Week Nine injury report*roundup
Buccaneers at Saints

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder) is listed as questionable, but will start barring an unforeseen development. CB Brent Grimes (shoulder) will miss the game while DE Robert Ayers (ankle), DT Chris Baker (ankle), LB Kendell Beckwith (knee) and WR Adam Humphries (rib) are also listed as questionable.

G Larry Warford (abdomen) is out again for the Saints. Two other offensive linemen  G Andrus Peat (hip), T Terron Armstead (shoulder)  are listed as questionable and make up the rest of the injury report.

Week Nine injury report roundup – ProFootballTalk
