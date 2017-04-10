Ted Ginn 'has been better than' Drew Brees could've ever expected

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 23,377

For at least one night, though, Brees' eldest son, Baylen, 8, made it clear that wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. was among his favorite Saints players.



Baylen Brees dressed up as Ginn for Halloween on Tuesday, completing the outfit with cornrows and big-framed glasses that Ginn sometimes wears during interviews.







Ginn on Wednesday said he's happy to see that he's made an impact on Brees' family. Ginn has seen people impersonate him on Halloween, but it's typically been his family or friends. The outfit Brees' son wore on Tuesday provided Ginn a reminder of the opportunity he has to inspire children.



And Ginn was impressed with the outfit, saying Baylen's cornrows were "top 10."



"Especially with the type of hairstyle that he has, to be able to just have them locked in like that, it took some time to do that," Ginn said. "So, I'm pretty pleased that they really took the time out to make him really look like me."



And like Baylen, Ginn has quickly become a favorite of Drew Brees. In his first season in New Orleans, the 32-year-old Ginn ranks second on the team with 421 receiving yards. He's tied for first with eight catches of 20-plus yards.



"Ted has been awesome," Drew Brees said. "Ted has been better than I ever could've expected. He's a real pro. He's a savvy veteran guy. He's been around a long time, played in a lot of different systems for a couple different teams, so I feel like his knowledge of the game, just his awareness and his instincts, just his presence, too, on the field. He's a real pro, and I love having him in the huddle."



When Ginn arrived, he seemed like a perfect fit for the speed receiver the Saints always have in their offense, but he's provided some versatility, too. In addition to running deep routes, he's had success on screens and proven he can turn short passes into big gains.



