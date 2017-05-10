|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; New Orleans Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux's return is now very much in the air. Breaux, who began the season on injured reserve while recovering from surgery to repair a fractured fibula, suffered a setback in practice, a source familiar with ...
|
|
|11-05-2017, 01:29 AM
Threaded by SmashMouth
New Orleans Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux's return is now very much in the air.
Breaux, who began the season on injured reserve while recovering from surgery to repair a fractured fibula, suffered a setback in practice, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Saturday afternoon.
The extent of Breaux's setback is unclear, but Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the injury has a three to six-week recovery timeframe.
Breaux, whom the Saints designated to return from injured reserve, started practicing in Week 7, giving the Saints an opportunity to evaluate his recovery progress.
A player must spend at least six week on injured reserve before being allowed to practice. The NFL's rule allows a team a minimum of two weeks from the first practice to elect to activate a player to the active roster, and a maximum of 21 days of practice.
The shorter timeframe would've made Breaux eligible to return to action in Week 9, but the third-year pro was not observed on the field during Friday's portion of practice open to the media.
Coach Sean Payton also didn't commit to a potential return in Week 9 when asked about Breaux on Friday other than to say the team's deadline would be the first practice day of Week 10.
|11-05-2017, 01:32 AM
Re: Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux suffers setback
I'd like to know who's talking to that sniveling little sh*t Rapoport...
Share with the local guys, not that weasel...
This news has got me really bummed...
