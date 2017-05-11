Saints vs. Bucs Gameday Thread

|
|11-05-2017, 11:58 AM
The New Orleans Saints continue their five game win-streak at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for noon.
The game can be seen locally on FOX.
Saints vs. Bears game info:
What: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When: Sunday at noon CT
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
TV: FOX 8, WVUE
Radio: WWL Radio 870 AM/105.3 FM with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic; SiriusXM: 135 (Chi), 93 (NO); XM: 384 (Chi), 225 (NO)
Live Chat is HERE.
|11-05-2017, 12:06 PM
Bucs Inactives
Antony Auclair TE Inactive
Brent Grimes CB Inactive
Joe Hawley C Inactive
Deji Olatoye CB Inactive
Sealver Siliga DT Inactive
Darryl Tapp DE Inactive
Leonard Wester OT Inactive
|11-05-2017, 12:07 PM
Saints Inactives
Rafael Bush DB Inactive
Austin Carr WR Inactive
Taysom Hill QB Inactive
John Hughes DT Inactive
Al-Quadin Muhammad DE Inactive
Cameron Tom C Inactive
Larry Warford OG Inactive
|11-05-2017, 12:08 PM
|11-05-2017, 01:09 PM
MI22 not starting
