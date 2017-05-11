Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The New Orleans Saints continue their five game win-streak at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for noon. The game can be seen locally on FOX. Saints vs. Bears game info: What: New ...

The New Orleans Saints continue their five game win-streak at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for noon.

The game can be seen locally on FOX.

Saints vs. Bears game info:

What: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday at noon CT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

TV: FOX 8, WVUE

Radio: WWL Radio 870 AM/105.3 FM with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic; SiriusXM: 135 (Chi), 93 (NO); XM: 384 (Chi), 225 (NO)

Live Chat is HERE.

Re: Saints vs. Bucs Gameday Thread
Re: Saints vs. Bucs Gameday Thread
Bucs Inactives

Antony Auclair TE Inactive
Brent Grimes CB Inactive
Joe Hawley C Inactive
Deji Olatoye CB Inactive
Sealver Siliga DT Inactive
Darryl Tapp DE Inactive
Leonard Wester OT Inactive
Re: Saints vs. Bucs Gameday Thread
I was expecting to see Heavy Nickel and Heavy Dime today, this is surprising...

Re: Saints vs. Bucs Gameday Thread
Saints Inactives

Rafael Bush DB Inactive
Austin Carr WR Inactive
Taysom Hill QB Inactive
John Hughes DT Inactive
Al-Quadin Muhammad DE Inactive
Cameron Tom C Inactive
Larry Warford OG Inactive
Re: Saints vs. Bucs Gameday Thread
Health Report brought to you by Ochsner Health, the people who screwed up with Delvin Breaux and rubber-stamped Nick Fairley's physical...

Re: Saints vs. Bucs Gameday Thread
Rafael Bush??

Hau'oli Kikaha active, Rafael Bush inactive for Saints vs. Buccaneers | NOLA.com
Re: Saints vs. Bucs Gameday Thread
SmashMouth likes this.
Re: Saints vs. Bucs Gameday Thread
Now we're getting fired up...

Re: Saints vs. Bucs Gameday Thread
MI22 not starting

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk
