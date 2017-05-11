papz Problem?

Join Date: Jan 2005 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,981

Re: #Bucs Mike Evans Jameis Winston is pure trash. Evans will definitely get suspended and imo, should get multiple games. That could have seriously injured Lattimore taking a hit at full speed from behind like that.



Hopefully we continue this strong play and can get a bye for the final week. Have one of our backups give Winston a nice friendly hug that day. Halo likes this.