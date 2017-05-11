Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
#Bucs Mike Evans

Mike Evans and Jamis Winston on the sidelines, Winston comes off the sidelines to distract Lattimore while Evans blindside spears Lattimore. No ejection?? "New York" and Roger Goodell thought this was right within their rights as "sportsmanlike conduct" I assume.

Old 11-05-2017, 04:54 PM   #1
#Bucs Mike Evans
Mike Evans and Jamis Winston on the sidelines, Winston comes off the sidelines to distract Lattimore while Evans blindside spears Lattimore.

No ejection?? "New York" and Roger Goodell thought this was right within their rights as "sportsmanlike conduct" I assume.

Old 11-05-2017, 04:56 PM   #2
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
Old 11-05-2017, 04:57 PM   #3
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
15 yards is what it cost 'em. Roger will have a lot to answer for this week.
Old 11-05-2017, 04:57 PM   #4
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
Old 11-05-2017, 05:00 PM   #5
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
He threw a punch. He will be suspended
Old 11-05-2017, 05:16 PM   #6
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
Jameis Winston is pure trash. Evans will definitely get suspended and imo, should get multiple games. That could have seriously injured Lattimore taking a hit at full speed from behind like that.

Hopefully we continue this strong play and can get a bye for the final week. Have one of our backups give Winston a nice friendly hug that day.
Old 11-05-2017, 05:26 PM   #7
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
Knowing the NFL they'll suspend Lattimore and Evans will be given a commendation.
Old 11-05-2017, 05:27 PM   #8
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
Lattimore got his revenge later breaking up that big downfield pass and rubbing it in his face.
Old 11-05-2017, 05:27 PM   #9
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
Yeah that was 100% BS. When they showed the hit I was shocked and furious. Thank God Lattimore wasn't hurt. Can't believe Evans wasn't ejected. If he isn't slapped with at least a 100k fine and no less than one game suspension .this whole safety first push will be proven a joke
Old 11-05-2017, 05:27 PM   #10
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
