this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Mike Evans and Jamis Winston on the sidelines, Winston comes off the sidelines to distract Lattimore while Evans blindside spears Lattimore. No ejection?? "New York" and Roger Goodell thought this was right within their rights as "sportsmanlike conduct" I assume. ...
11-05-2017, 04:54 PM
#Bucs Mike Evans
Mike Evans and Jamis Winston on the sidelines, Winston comes off the sidelines to distract Lattimore while Evans blindside spears Lattimore.
No ejection?? "New York" and Roger Goodell thought this was right within their rights as "sportsmanlike conduct" I assume.
11-05-2017, 05:00 PM
#5
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 1,777
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
He threw a punch. He will be suspended
11-05-2017, 05:16 PM
#6
Problem?
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,981
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
Jameis Winston is pure trash. Evans will definitely get suspended and imo, should get multiple games. That could have seriously injured Lattimore taking a hit at full speed from behind like that.
Hopefully we continue this strong play and can get a bye for the final week. Have one of our backups give Winston a nice friendly hug that day.
11-05-2017, 05:26 PM
#7
100th Post
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 459
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
Knowing the NFL they'll suspend Lattimore and Evans will be given a commendation.
11-05-2017, 05:27 PM
#8
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 5,053
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
Lattimore got his revenge later breaking up that big downfield pass and rubbing it in his face.
11-05-2017, 05:27 PM
#9
500th Post
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Scott
Posts: 753
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
Yeah that was 100% BS. When they showed the hit I was shocked and furious. Thank God Lattimore wasn't hurt. Can't believe Evans wasn't ejected. If he isn't slapped with at least a 100k fine and no less than one game suspension .this whole safety first push will be proven a joke
11-05-2017, 05:27 PM
#10
500th Post
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: Alexandria, La.
Posts: 588
Re: #Bucs Mike Evans
Originally Posted by Halo
