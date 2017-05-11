ScottF Site Donor

The Falcons Suck The two hardest games of the remaining 8 will be against Atlanta.

That's the bad news. The good news is that Atl just isn't that good.



They have 4 wins, but have lost 4 of 5. They were lucky, truly lucky, to win against Chicago and Detroit. No one knows if the Jets are any good, but if their kicker didn't have his head up his @ss that day, NYJ would have won. That gives Atl one quality win this year, against Green Bay.



Today they lost to Carolina and Cam's 140 yards in passing, and they get Dallas next.

Not saying we'll win both, but they are ours for the taking