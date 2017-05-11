Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The Falcons Suck

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The two hardest games of the remaining 8 will be against Atlanta. That's the bad news. The good news is that Atl just isn't that good. They have 4 wins, but have lost 4 of 5. They were lucky, truly ...

11-05-2017, 05:08 PM
ScottF
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 5,260
The Falcons Suck
The two hardest games of the remaining 8 will be against Atlanta.
That's the bad news. The good news is that Atl just isn't that good.

They have 4 wins, but have lost 4 of 5. They were lucky, truly lucky, to win against Chicago and Detroit. No one knows if the Jets are any good, but if their kicker didn't have his head up his @ss that day, NYJ would have won. That gives Atl one quality win this year, against Green Bay.

Today they lost to Carolina and Cam's 140 yards in passing, and they get Dallas next.
Not saying we'll win both, but they are ours for the taking
ScottF
11-05-2017, 05:12 PM
saintfan
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: San Francisco, CA
Posts: 13,488
Blog Entries: 5
Re: The Falcons Suck
They take suck to another level.
saintfan
