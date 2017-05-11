Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Drew Brees quietly sets another NFL record inside Superdome

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees had his best showing of the season in terms of efficiency in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brees finished 22 of 27 for 263 yards and two touchdowns, and his 131.9

SmashMouth
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees had his best showing of the season in terms of efficiency in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brees finished 22 of 27 for 263 yards and two touchdowns, and his 131.9 passer rating was his highest of the season, topping his 131.4 mark from a Saints win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.



Sunday was also a record-setting day for Brees as he has now thrown 225 touchdown passes at the Superdome, the most by any quarterback at one stadium.


Still, after the dominant win, Brees offered some critiques of his play and the offense overall, noting a deep throw he missed to wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. in the first quarter as well as a fumble by running back Alvin Kamara that led to a Tampa Bay field goal in the second quarter.

read more on NOLA

