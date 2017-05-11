|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;
|
|
|11-06-2017, 04:25 AM
|#1
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,821
|
MMQB: Man, is Drew Brees excited
Man, is Drew Brees excited
The Saints snuck up on the rest of the league. Here they are, one of five division leaders with a 6-2 record, and Drew Brees swears: Im just telling you, I see this team every day. Were just scratching the surface. Look at what Brees did in the feisty 30-10 rout of the Bucs: completed 81 percent of his throws for 263 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, a tidy ballgame for someone used to far more explosive days. But the Saints dont need that from Brees now. Thats because theres a very good running game here with Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara (26 total rushes, 145 yards on the ground Sunday, and another 86 receiving yards), and a defense thats allowed 15 points a game in the past six. Not so coincidentally, the Saints have their first six-game winning streak since 2009.
They say a quarterbacks best friend is a great running game and a great defense, Brees said Sunday. Weve been getting both. Another good friend is a good draftand GM Mickey Loomis provided that. Marshon Lattimore, the 11th overall pick, is probably the leader for defensive rookie of the year. Kamara, picked in the third round, is the latter-day Reggie Bush, with 652 rushing/receiving yards and five touchdowns in eight games. And the defense, with Lattimore starring in a renewed secondary and Cam Jordan playing at his peak only with more help, is a legitimate top-10 unit.
Recent history treated the Saints right. They almost acquired Malcolm Butler from New England in the spring, but couldnt figure the right dealeither for the Patriots or in a contract. So they dealt wideout Brandin Cooks to the Patriots for the 32nd overall pick in the draft, and New England kept Butler. One other X factor: The top two players on New Orleans board, in some order, were Lattimore and Texas Tech quarterback Pat Mahomes. So things went very well when:
Kansas City traded up to the spot ahead of New Orleans, at 10, to take Mahomes. The Saints happily took Lattimore at 11. Lattimore has been a top 10 cornerback in the league this year. It was interesting to hear Lattimore post-game talk about the cheap shot Bucs wideout Mike Evans took at him, using a running start and a blindside hit to drill him. I was shocked, Lattimore said. But its football. It is what it is. We got the W. Thats all that matters. Ive seen that before.
With the pick acquired from New England, the Saints were going to take Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster. But the Niners jumped them and took Foster. New Orleans took tackle Ryan Ramczyk, which was fortuitous: Ramczyk been their best offensive lineman, and hes played every offensive snap at right tackle.
In the second round, free safety Marcus Williams was there, and he was an easy pick; now Kenny Vaccaro can play down in the box and do what he does bestplay the run and be a cover guy on intermediate routes. Williams has played more snaps than any defensive back on the team.
The significance of the draft class cant be overstated, Payton said Sunday night. Its made all the difference.
And maybe without all the pressure on him, Brees can be healthier later in the year, and play longer, and keep playing at a high level, the way Tom Brady is. I dont feel any different than Ive felt in the past few years, Brees said. I feel like, like Im sure Tom does, that Ive got a great routine and great process to stay on top of the physical part of the game. Theres probably a lot of similarities between us that way.
Heres one: New England is 6-2. New Orleans is 6-2.
https://www.si.com/nfl/2017/11/06/ja...ce-week-9-mmqb
|
W.T. Sherman is my favorite General. After all he did order Atlanta to be burned to the ground.
|
|11-06-2017, 04:37 AM
|#2
|
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 15,527
Blog Entries: 67
|
Re: MMQB: Man, is Drew Brees excited
Kamara, picked in the third round was a great pick.
I walked into the season with an "IN SP I Trust" draft label on him and said I would not have traded up for him.
well I am ready to eat what crow I must. The kid is loving it here with Drew at the helm.
|11-06-2017, 04:39 AM
|#3
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,821
|
Re: MMQB: Man, is Drew Brees excited
|11-06-2017, 04:40 AM
|#4
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,821
|
Re: MMQB: Man, is Drew Brees excited
This part from the awards section in the article:
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Cam Jordan, defensive end, New Orleans. The Bucs totaled 200 yards of offense in a 30-10 beatdown by the Saints, and about six Saints could have been in this space. I chose the best all-around player on their front seven. Jordan’s seven tackles and 1.5 sacks—and two additional quarterback pressures—set the tone for the suddenly defensively imposing Saints.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Justin Hardee, cornerback, New Orleans. A superb punt-rush by the former practice-squad player from Illinois led to Hardee breaking free up the middle and smothering a punt from Bryan Anger. Hardee picked up the blocked ball on a perfect hop and ran it in for a touchdown. Textbook example of a block, scoop and score.
|
W.T. Sherman is my favorite General. After all he did order Atlanta to be burned to the ground.
|11-06-2017, 04:44 AM
|#5
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,821
|
Re: MMQB: Man, is Drew Brees excited
GOATS OF THE WEEK
Mike Evans, wide receiver, Tampa Bay. Midway through the third quarter against the Saints, near the Tampa sideline, Evans took a running start and blindsided Marshon Lattimore, the Saints rookie cornerback, like he was trying to knock his head off. Bush league, and totally uncalled for.
|11-06-2017, 05:11 AM
|#6
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Watford England
Posts: 7,073
Blog Entries: 1
|
Re: MMQB: Man, is Drew Brees excited
On the ATL podcast they were saying they think Evans had given up and wanted out the game. Was looking for the ejection.
Maybe some truth to that,has Lattimore let him out his pocket yet or is he still carrying him around
|brees, drew brees, kamara, lattimore, mmqb, payton, peter king, sean payton
|
