MMQB: Man, is Drew Brees excited

The Saints snuck up on the rest of the league. Here they are, one of five division leaders with a 6-2 record, and Drew Brees swears: Im just telling you, I see this team every day. Were just scratching the surface. Look at what Brees did in the feisty 30-10 rout of the Bucs: completed 81 percent of his throws for 263 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, a tidy ballgame for someone used to far more explosive days. But the Saints dont need that from Brees now. Thats because theres a very good running game here with Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara (26 total rushes, 145 yards on the ground Sunday, and another 86 receiving yards), and a defense thats allowed 15 points a game in the past six. Not so coincidentally, the Saints have their first six-game winning streak since 2009.



They say a quarterbacks best friend is a great running game and a great defense, Brees said Sunday. Weve been getting both. Another good friend is a good draftand GM Mickey Loomis provided that. Marshon Lattimore, the 11th overall pick, is probably the leader for defensive rookie of the year. Kamara, picked in the third round, is the latter-day Reggie Bush, with 652 rushing/receiving yards and five touchdowns in eight games. And the defense, with Lattimore starring in a renewed secondary and Cam Jordan playing at his peak only with more help, is a legitimate top-10 unit.



Recent history treated the Saints right. They almost acquired Malcolm Butler from New England in the spring, but couldnt figure the right dealeither for the Patriots or in a contract. So they dealt wideout Brandin Cooks to the Patriots for the 32nd overall pick in the draft, and New England kept Butler. One other X factor: The top two players on New Orleans board, in some order, were Lattimore and Texas Tech quarterback Pat Mahomes. So things went very well when:



 Kansas City traded up to the spot ahead of New Orleans, at 10, to take Mahomes. The Saints happily took Lattimore at 11. Lattimore has been a top 10 cornerback in the league this year. It was interesting to hear Lattimore post-game talk about the cheap shot Bucs wideout Mike Evans took at him, using a running start and a blindside hit to drill him. I was shocked, Lattimore said. But its football. It is what it is. We got the W. Thats all that matters. Ive seen that before.



 With the pick acquired from New England, the Saints were going to take Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster. But the Niners jumped them and took Foster. New Orleans took tackle Ryan Ramczyk, which was fortuitous: Ramczyk been their best offensive lineman, and hes played every offensive snap at right tackle.



 In the second round, free safety Marcus Williams was there, and he was an easy pick; now Kenny Vaccaro can play down in the box and do what he does bestplay the run and be a cover guy on intermediate routes. Williams has played more snaps than any defensive back on the team.



The significance of the draft class cant be overstated, Payton said Sunday night. Its made all the difference.



And maybe without all the pressure on him, Brees can be healthier later in the year, and play longer, and keep playing at a high level, the way Tom Brady is. I dont feel any different than Ive felt in the past few years, Brees said. I feel like, like Im sure Tom does, that Ive got a great routine and great process to stay on top of the physical part of the game. Theres probably a lot of similarities between us that way.



Heres one: New England is 6-2. New Orleans is 6-2.



