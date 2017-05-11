|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints going for a 6th straight win after 0-2 start. Only 2 teams have done that in Super Bowl era: 93 Cowboys & 07 Giants. Both won SB Saints sprinting along rare path toward Super Bowl contention | NFL | ...
|
|
|11-06-2017, 08:35 AM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,837
|
Saints sprinting along rare path toward Super Bowl contention
Saints going for a 6th straight win after 0-2 start. Only 2 teams have done that in Super Bowl era: 93 Cowboys & 07 Giants. Both won SB
Saints sprinting along rare path toward Super Bowl contention | NFL | Sporting News
|
|11-06-2017, 08:48 AM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,488
|
Re: Saints sprinting along rare path toward Super Bowl contention
The next 5 games are absolutely brutal.
We'll find out soon enough if we're contenders or pretenders.
3-2 over the next 5 would be great.
|
|
|