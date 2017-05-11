Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints sprinting along rare path toward Super Bowl contention

Saints going for a 6th straight win after 0-2 start. Only 2 teams have done that in Super Bowl era: 93 Cowboys & 07 Giants. Both won SB Saints sprinting along rare path toward Super Bowl contention

Saints sprinting along rare path toward Super Bowl contention
Saints going for a 6th straight win after 0-2 start. Only 2 teams have done that in Super Bowl era: 93 Cowboys & 07 Giants. Both won SB

Saints sprinting along rare path toward Super Bowl contention | NFL | Sporting News
Re: Saints sprinting along rare path toward Super Bowl contention
The next 5 games are absolutely brutal.
We'll find out soon enough if we're contenders or pretenders.
3-2 over the next 5 would be great.
