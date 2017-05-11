WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: Shreveport,Louisiana Posts: 12,840

Top takeaways from Sunday's Week 9 NFL action



It was somewhat of a change of roles between the Buccaneers and Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. Tampa Bay entered the season with division title aspirations after a strong showing in 2016. Meanwhile, the Saints were coming off yet another seven-win campaign. One team seemed to be on the upswing, while the other was seemingly on the downtick.



For many different reasons, none of this has come to fruition. And following the Saints 30-10 home win on Sunday, theyve now come out victorious in six consecutive outings. Sundays win was no different than what weve seen over the past several weeks.



Drew Brees completed 22-of-27 passes with two scores and zero picks. His offensive line held up in pass protection and also helped rookie running back Alvin Kamara go for 152 total yards. Meanwhile, Tampa Bays defense battered an injured and ineffective Jameis Winston, forcing him from the game with a shoulder injury. It was complete and utter domination from a Saints team that has now won six consecutive by a combined 92 points.



Talk about being legit.



https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nfl...cid=spartanntp Saints continue to steamroll opponents*It was somewhat of a change of roles between the Buccaneers and Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. Tampa Bay entered the season with division title aspirations after a strong showing in 2016. Meanwhile, the Saints were coming off yet another seven-win campaign. One team seemed to be on the upswing, while the other was seemingly on the downtick.For many different reasons, none of this has come to fruition. And following the Saints 30-10 home win on Sunday, theyve now come out victorious in six consecutive outings. Sundays win was no different than what weve seen over the past several weeks.Drew Brees completed 22-of-27 passes with two scores and zero picks. His offensive line held up in pass protection and also helped rookie running back Alvin Kamara go for 152 total yards. Meanwhile, Tampa Bays defense battered an injured and ineffective Jameis Winston, forcing him from the game with a shoulder injury. It was complete and utter domination from a Saints team that has now won six consecutive by a combined 92 points.Talk about being legit.