Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Top takeaways from Sunday's Week 9 NFL action

Top takeaways from Sunday's Week 9 NFL action

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints continue to steamroll opponents* It was somewhat of a change of roles between the Buccaneers and Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. Tampa Bay entered the season with division title aspirations after a strong showing in 2016. Meanwhile, the ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-06-2017, 12:57 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,840
Top takeaways from Sunday's Week 9 NFL action
Saints continue to steamroll opponents*

It was somewhat of a change of roles between the Buccaneers and Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. Tampa Bay entered the season with division title aspirations after a strong showing in 2016. Meanwhile, the Saints were coming off yet another seven-win campaign. One team seemed to be on the upswing, while the other was seemingly on the downtick.

For many different reasons, none of this has come to fruition. And following the Saints 30-10 home win on Sunday, theyve now come out victorious in six consecutive outings. Sundays win was no different than what weve seen over the past several weeks.

Drew Brees completed 22-of-27 passes with two scores and zero picks. His offensive line held up in pass protection and also helped rookie running back Alvin Kamara go for 152 total yards. Meanwhile, Tampa Bays defense battered an injured and ineffective Jameis Winston, forcing him from the game with a shoulder injury. It was complete and utter domination from a Saints team that has now won six consecutive by a combined 92 points.

Talk about being legit.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nfl...cid=spartanntp
"A Veteran is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to and including my life."
WhoDat!656 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux suffers setback | Saints honor Sean Payton with humor after 100th regular-season win »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:24 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts