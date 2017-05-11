Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Any word on the MRI? down 3 starters...freaking amazing play so far from the O-line can't get Strief back soon enough at this point...

Old 11-06-2017, 10:08 PM   #1
Armstead??
Any word on the MRI?

down 3 starters...freaking amazing play so far from the O-line

can't get Strief back soon enough at this point
Old 11-06-2017, 10:26 PM   #2
Re: Armstead??
Word is Strief is done for the year and possibly calling it a career. We just signed Bryce Harris back... unfortunately


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
