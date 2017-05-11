|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Any word on the MRI? down 3 starters...freaking amazing play so far from the O-line can't get Strief back soon enough at this point...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-06-2017, 10:08 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 5,264
|
Armstead??
Any word on the MRI?
down 3 starters...freaking amazing play so far from the O-line
can't get Strief back soon enough at this point
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|11-06-2017, 10:26 PM
|#2
|
Registered
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 34
|
Re: Armstead??
Originally Posted by ScottF
Word is Strief is done for the year and possibly calling it a career. We just signed Bryce Harris back... unfortunately
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85208-armstead.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|11-06-2017 10:28 PM
|1