Saints claim offensive tackle Bryce Harris off waivers from 49ers
A familiar face returns for another tour of duty with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints claimed offensive tackle Bryce Harris off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, according to Monday's NFL Transactions report.

To make room on the active 53-man roster, the Saints waived defensive lineman John Hughes as a vested veteran.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Harris spent three seasons with the Saints from 2012 to 2014, appearing in 34 games with four starts. He moved on to the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, and then split the 2016 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

Harris rejoined the Saints in May before being released on Sept. 2 as part of the roster moves to establish the initial 53-man roster.

Re: Saints claim offensive tackle Bryce Harris off waivers from 49ers
Not good news. But, a good move.
Re: Saints claim offensive tackle Bryce Harris off waivers from 49ers
Bryce Harris is like the girlfriend that's not good enough, but you don't want anyone else to have...smh

Coach him up, make him better, or move on for Pete's sake!
