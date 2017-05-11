Sean Payton moves past legendary Vince Lombardi, Tom Flores in all-time career wins

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 23,426

But the Saints head coach established a career landmark in Week 9, and it proved difficult to ignore.



By defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Payton recorded his 106th career win (regular season and postseason) to move past the legendary Vince Lombardi and Tom Flores for sole possession of 41st place in all-time wins.







"Until you just said that, I didn't realize it," Payton said. "I feel like it's early in my career, been with a lot of good teams and a lot of good players.



"And I just feel like it's such a team game that it's hard to look at individual numbers like that."



Payton's also notched his 100th career regular-season win, which prompted a postgame celebration in the locker room among players and staff members to mark the occasion.



"They gave me a hard time," Payton said. "I got a ball from (Drew) Brees, and then (general manager) Mickey (Loomis) congratulated (offensive coordinator) Pete Carmichael the same way.



"And Pete said, 'Well, I'm already at 107 or 106,' because he was there in '12. There's so many guys that are involved in winning a game and I think it's a privilege to be able to coach and work with guys, work with players, too."



