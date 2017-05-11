Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page NOLA.com Sean Payton moves past legendary Vince Lombardi, Tom Flores in all-time career wins

Sean Payton moves past legendary Vince Lombardi, Tom Flores in all-time career wins

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton isn't one to cast the spotlight on his professional achievements. But the Saints head coach established a career landmark in Week 9, and it proved difficult to ignore. By defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-07-2017, 04:40 PM   #1
Threaded by SmashMouth
I donated, did you?
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,426

Blog Entries: 29
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton isn't one to cast the spotlight on his professional achievements.

But the Saints head coach established a career landmark in Week 9, and it proved difficult to ignore.

By defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Payton recorded his 106th career win (regular season and postseason) to move past the legendary Vince Lombardi and Tom Flores for sole possession of 41st place in all-time wins.



"Until you just said that, I didn't realize it," Payton said. "I feel like it's early in my career, been with a lot of good teams and a lot of good players.

"And I just feel like it's such a team game that it's hard to look at individual numbers like that."

Payton's also notched his 100th career regular-season win, which prompted a postgame celebration in the locker room among players and staff members to mark the occasion.

"They gave me a hard time," Payton said. "I got a ball from (Drew) Brees, and then (general manager) Mickey (Loomis) congratulated (offensive coordinator) Pete Carmichael the same way.

"And Pete said, 'Well, I'm already at 107 or 106,' because he was there in '12. There's so many guys that are involved in winning a game and I think it's a privilege to be able to coach and work with guys, work with players, too."

read more on NOLA

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: sean-payton-bf0376ba93d3af97.jpg Views: 0 Size: 59.2 KB ID: 12247  

Views: 40
Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2017 New Orleans Saints Schedule | On To Buffalo »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85231-sean-payton-moves-past-legendary-vince-lombardi-tom-flores-all-time-career.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Sean Payton moves past legendary Vince Lombardi, Tom Flores in all-time career wins This thread Refback 11-07-2017 05:02 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:07 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts