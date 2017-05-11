|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints film room: Ted Ginn makes difference by making catch, then 'using my shoes' | Saints | theadvocate.com Some cool stats regarding Ginn amongst other things....
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-07-2017, 10:18 PM
|#1
|
500th Post
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Scott
Posts: 757
|
Saints film review: Tampa Bay
Saints film room: Ted Ginn makes difference by making catch, then 'using my shoes' | Saints | theadvocate.com
Some cool stats regarding Ginn amongst other things.
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85234-saints-film-review-tampa-bay.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Saints film review: Tampa Bay
|This thread
|Refback
|11-07-2017 10:30 PM
|1