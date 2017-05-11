Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Saints film review: Tampa Bay

Saints film review: Tampa Bay

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints film room: Ted Ginn makes difference by making catch, then 'using my shoes' | Saints | theadvocate.com Some cool stats regarding Ginn amongst other things....

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-07-2017, 10:18 PM   #1
500th Post
 
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Scott
Posts: 757
Saints film review: Tampa Bay
Saints film room: Ted Ginn makes difference by making catch, then 'using my shoes' | Saints | theadvocate.com

Some cool stats regarding Ginn amongst other things.
frydaddy is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Saints #3 - USA Today Jeff Sagarin - NFL Computer Power Ratings | #Bucs Mike Evans »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85234-saints-film-review-tampa-bay.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Saints film review: Tampa Bay This thread Refback 11-07-2017 10:30 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:39 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts