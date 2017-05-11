|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The Saints have lost the turnover margin each of the last three weeks and won each time. Its the first time in franchise history the Saints have won three consecutive games with a negative turnover margin. Read the rest at ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-08-2017, 12:31 PM
|#1
|
Rating: (0 votes - average)
The Saints have lost the turnover margin each of the last three weeks and won each time. Its the first time in franchise history the Saints have won three consecutive games with a negative turnover margin.
Read the rest at CrescentCitySports.com
|
Views: 38
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|11-08-2017, 12:33 PM
|#2
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: NOLA
Posts: 1,868
|
Re: Saints losing turnover margin but still winning
This stat makes me very uneasy. Need to fix it now.
|11-08-2017, 01:01 PM
|#3
|
500th Post
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Scott
Posts: 758
|
Re: Saints losing turnover margin but still winning
Indeed. Not exactly a formula for success there. It is another testament to how well the defense is playing though.
|11-08-2017, 01:03 PM
|#4
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,817
Blog Entries: 1
|
Re: Saints losing turnover margin but still winning
|11-08-2017, 01:38 PM
|#5
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 5,270
|
Re: Saints losing turnover margin but still winning
record in games where we have won the TO battle 3-2
record in games where we have lost the TO battle 3-0
|Tags
|saints, turnovers
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85241-saints-losing-turnover-margin-but-still-winning.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Saints losing turnover margin but still winning
|This thread
|Refback
|11-08-2017 12:35 PM
|1