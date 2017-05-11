Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints losing turnover margin but still winning

The Saints have lost the turnover margin each of the last three weeks and won each time. Its the first time in franchise history the Saints have won three consecutive games with a negative turnover margin.

The Saints have lost the turnover margin each of the last three weeks and won each time. Its the first time in franchise history the Saints have won three consecutive games with a negative turnover margin.

Read the rest at CrescentCitySports.com


Re: Saints losing turnover margin but still winning
This stat makes me very uneasy. Need to fix it now.
Re: Saints losing turnover margin but still winning
Indeed. Not exactly a formula for success there. It is another testament to how well the defense is playing though.
Re: Saints losing turnover margin but still winning
This stat makes me very uneasy. Need to fix it now.
Especially the muffed punts. This 2017 defense has been covering up a lot of mistakes thus far.

Credit to Nolan, Allen, Glenn, Curtis Johnson.
Re: Saints losing turnover margin but still winning
record in games where we have won the TO battle 3-2
record in games where we have lost the TO battle 3-0
