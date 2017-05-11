Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The dying art of the QB sneak

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; If it's good enough for Tom Brady ... Only 13 active QBs have run at least 20 sneaks (through 2016). Of those, Tom Brady has called his own number the most at 124, twice as often as runner-up Drew Brees ...

The dying art of the QB sneak
If it's good enough for Tom Brady ...

Only 13 active QBs have run at least 20 sneaks (through 2016). Of those, Tom Brady has called his own number the most at 124, twice as often as runner-up Drew Brees (62 attempts). Brady also has the highest success rate at 91.1 percent, and over his career, his sneaks have added 137 expected points. Brady, Carson Palmer and Brees are three of the four oldest players on this list and constitute the top three. But the second youngest, Cam Newton, is gaining ground fast. Since drafting Newton in 2011, the Panthers have led the NFL with 10.2 sneaks per season.

"A Veteran is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to and including my life."
