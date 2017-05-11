|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-08-2017, 05:18 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 16,658
Blog Entries: 28
Rating: (0 votes - average)
|
Views: 39
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|11-08-2017, 05:19 PM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 16,658
Blog Entries: 28
|
Re: Saints rookie Justin Hardee wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Not just our draft class, but rookie UDFAs as well - wow, just wow...
This already looks like a better class than '06...
|11-08-2017, 05:39 PM
|#3
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 5,154
|
Re: Saints rookie Justin Hardee wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
He made it look easy. Probably one of the cleanest blocks and returns I've ever seen. So hard to pull that off these days without being flagged.
|11-08-2017, 05:40 PM
|#4
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,832
|
Re: Saints rookie Justin Hardee wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85253-saints-rookie-justin-hardee-wins-nfc-special-teams-player-week.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|11-08-2017 05:36 PM
|1
|Saints rookie Justin Hardee wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
|This thread
|Refback
|11-08-2017 05:29 PM
|1