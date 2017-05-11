Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The Advocate: Saints rookie Justin Hardee wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Saints rookie Justin Hardee wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-08-2017, 05:18 PM   #1
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 16,658

Blog Entries: 28
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Views: 39
Reply With Quote
Old 11-08-2017, 05:19 PM   #2
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 16,658
Blog Entries: 28
Re: Saints rookie Justin Hardee wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Not just our draft class, but rookie UDFAs as well - wow, just wow...

This already looks like a better class than '06...
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-08-2017, 05:39 PM   #3
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 5,154
Re: Saints rookie Justin Hardee wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
He made it look easy. Probably one of the cleanest blocks and returns I've ever seen. So hard to pull that off these days without being flagged.
Beastmode is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-08-2017, 05:40 PM   #4
Resident Swede
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,832
Re: Saints rookie Justin Hardee wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Originally Posted by jeanpierre View Post
This already looks like a better class than '06...
I wouldn't go that far yet but it sure has the potential to be one of our best ever.
Crusader is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« On To Buffalo | 2018 NFL Draft Prospects - Saints »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85253-saints-rookie-justin-hardee-wins-nfc-special-teams-player-week.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 11-08-2017 05:36 PM 1
Saints rookie Justin Hardee wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week This thread Refback 11-08-2017 05:29 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:18 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts