this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; OFFENCE LG: Andrus Peat, Saints Peat has toggled between left guard and left tackle all year due to injuries. At tackle, he’s done well enough for New Orleans’ offense to at least still function (and it’s always a high-functioning offense). ...
|11-08-2017, 05:50 PM
|#1
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,832
SI.com - NFL All-Pro Team: The Best at 2017 Midseason
OFFENCE
LG: Andrus Peat, Saints
Peat has toggled between left guard and left tackle all year due to injuries. At tackle, he’s done well enough for New Orleans’ offense to at least still function (and it’s always a high-functioning offense). At guard, he’s blossoming into one of the league’s best on-the-move blockers. His awareness and body control have improved significantly.
DEFENCE
CB: Marshon Lattimore, Saints
The rookie is already a true No. 1 corner, and not just a pure matchup guy, either. His awareness and feel for zone coverage is sagacious.
Read the rest: https://www.si.com/nfl/2017/11/08/al..._medium=social
I like that Peat is getting some love. He has been really good for us this year.
W.T. Sherman is my favorite General. After all he did order Atlanta to be burned to the ground.
