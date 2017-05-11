Crusader Resident Swede

SI.com - NFL All-Pro Team: The Best at 2017 Midseason OFFENCE



LG: Andrus Peat, Saints

Peat has toggled between left guard and left tackle all year due to injuries. At tackle, he’s done well enough for New Orleans’ offense to at least still function (and it’s always a high-functioning offense). At guard, he’s blossoming into one of the league’s best on-the-move blockers. His awareness and body control have improved significantly.





DEFENCE



CB: Marshon Lattimore, Saints

The rookie is already a true No. 1 corner, and not just a pure matchup guy, either. His awareness and feel for zone coverage is sagacious.





I like that Peat is getting some love. He has been really good for us this year.