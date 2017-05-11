|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; 2012 introduced the new collars signaling the downfall of the Saints' elite run. We bounce back in 2013 but the collars quickly smite us down starting in 2014 keeping us down for the next 3 years. #COLLARGATE Or was it ...
|11-08-2017, 06:59 PM
|#1
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,428
Blog Entries: 29
It was the collars!
2012 introduced the new collars signaling the downfall of the Saints' elite run. We bounce back in 2013 but the collars quickly smite us down starting in 2014 keeping us down for the next 3 years.
#COLLARGATE
Or was it the damn Greenbrier... or both!
The curse is real... Look at the Texans now!
