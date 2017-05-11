Saints have a 55% chance... according to ESPN.

Halo Site Donor 2016

Join Date: May 2002 Location: New Orleans, LA Posts: 16,371 Blog Entries: 45

Re: Saints have a 55% chance... according the ESPN. But but but.... they said Vilma and others were going to suffer suspensions.... I know it's true because Ed Werder said it.



Oh that's right, Tagliabue was called in to stop the Bountygate witch trials and exonerate all the plays. A small details e-SPIN failed to forsee from the dark side of the force.