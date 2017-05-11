Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints have a 55% chance... according to ESPN.

Saints have a 55% chance... according to ESPN.

Saints have a 55% chance... according to ESPN.
... to beat themselves.




Really, BSPN!
Re: Saints have a 55% chance... according the ESPN.
But but but.... they said Vilma and others were going to suffer suspensions.... I know it's true because Ed Werder said it.

Oh that's right, Tagliabue was called in to stop the Bountygate witch trials and exonerate all the plays. A small details e-SPIN failed to forsee from the dark side of the force.
Re: Saints have a 55% chance... according the ESPN.
Originally Posted by SmashMouth View Post
... to beat themselves.




Really, BSPN!
To be fair, they did label the segment with that small orange stamp on the bottom left corner.
Re: Saints have a 55% chance... according to ESPN.
SC:AM LOLOLOLOL
