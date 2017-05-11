|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Worth a look? Lions waive Greg Robinson – ProFootballTalk...
|
|
|11-10-2017, 03:46 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
|
Lions waive Greg Robinson
Worth a look?
Lions waive Greg Robinson – ProFootballTalk
|11-10-2017, 04:20 PM
|#2
|
|
Re: Lions waive Greg Robinson
Lazy, fat, content with his rookie contract money...
If he wants back into the league, let him work his arse off and earn it...
He's failed to make the adjustments from the college to pro game, and we've had those players here before...
|
