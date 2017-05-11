Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Lions waive Greg Robinson

Worth a look? Lions waive Greg Robinson – ProFootballTalk

SaintsWillWin
 
Lions waive Greg Robinson
Worth a look?

Lions waive Greg Robinson – ProFootballTalk
jeanpierre
 
Re: Lions waive Greg Robinson
Lazy, fat, content with his rookie contract money...

If he wants back into the league, let him work his arse off and earn it...

He's failed to make the adjustments from the college to pro game, and we've had those players here before...
