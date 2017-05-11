|
New Orleans Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro won't play Sunday while recovering from a groin injury.
|
|
|11-10-2017, 10:18 PM
SaintsWillWin
Kenny Vaccaro won't play vs. Bills but doesn't expect to be out long-term
New Orleans Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro won't play Sunday while recovering from a groin injury.
Kenny Vaccaro won't play vs. Bills but doesn't expect to be out long-term | NOLA.com
