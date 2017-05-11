|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Besides a Saints win, my prediction is that Alvin Kamara will get his first 100 yd rushing game....
|
|
|11-10-2017, 10:23 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
|
Predictions for the Saints-Bills game
Besides a Saints win, my prediction is that Alvin Kamara will get his first 100 yd rushing game.
|11-10-2017, 10:27 PM
|#2
|
|
Re: Predictions for the Saints-Bills game
This may be a tougher game then we think.
The Bills have a defense and a QB who can run. Throw in the fact that KV and possibly MT won't play..... hoping that it isnt even close but I have a bad feeling about this one.
|11-10-2017, 10:36 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor
|
Re: Predictions for the Saints-Bills game
saints: 13 Bills: 09
|11-10-2017, 10:47 PM
|#5
|
SaintsWillWin
|
Re: Predictions for the Saints-Bills game
Originally Posted by blackangoldSorry this link is from the other Saints site, but I like the title
Keys to Success: Bills are built to stop past Saints teams, not the one ranked 5th in Rushing
https://www.canalstreetchronicles.co...m-alvin-kamara
|
|
|