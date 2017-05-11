Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Predictions for the Saints-Bills game

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Besides a Saints win, my prediction is that Alvin Kamara will get his first 100 yd rushing game....

Old 11-10-2017, 10:23 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,872
Predictions for the Saints-Bills game
Besides a Saints win, my prediction is that Alvin Kamara will get his first 100 yd rushing game.
Old 11-10-2017, 10:27 PM   #2
Join Date: Aug 2011
Posts: 2,420
Re: Predictions for the Saints-Bills game
This may be a tougher game then we think.

The Bills have a defense and a QB who can run. Throw in the fact that KV and possibly MT won't play..... hoping that it isnt even close but I have a bad feeling about this one.
Old 11-10-2017, 10:36 PM   #3
exiled
Location: on the road - now based in Oakland
Posts: 390
Re: Predictions for the Saints-Bills game
saints: 13 Bills: 09
Old 11-10-2017, 10:38 PM   #4
saintfan
Location: San Francisco, CA
Posts: 13,563
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Predictions for the Saints-Bills game
27-17 Saints. 3 sacks. 2 Turnovers.
Old 11-10-2017, 10:47 PM   #5
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,872
Re: Predictions for the Saints-Bills game
This may be a tougher game then we think.

The Bills have a defense and a QB who can run. Throw in the fact that KV and possibly MT won't play..... hoping that it isnt even close but I have a bad feeling about this one.
Sorry this link is from the other Saints site, but I like the title

Keys to Success: Bills are built to stop past Saints teams, not the one ranked 5th in Rushing

https://www.canalstreetchronicles.co...m-alvin-kamara
Old 11-10-2017, 11:07 PM   #6
K Major
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,826
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Predictions for the Saints-Bills game
Saints- 27
Bills - 17
