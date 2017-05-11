WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: Shreveport,Louisiana Posts: 12,872

Re: Predictions for the Saints-Bills game Originally Posted by blackangold This may be a tougher game then we think.



The Bills have a defense and a QB who can run. Throw in the fact that KV and possibly MT won't play..... hoping that it isnt even close but I have a bad feeling about this one.



Keys to Success: Bills are built to stop past Saints teams, not the one ranked 5th in Rushing



https://www.canalstreetchronicles.co...m-alvin-kamara Sorry this link is from the other Saints site, but I like the titleKeys to Success: Bills are built to stop past Saints teams, not the one ranked 5th in Rushing